5 Trade Ideas to Make the Yankees Contenders Again in Loaded AL East

All is not well with the New York Yankees, and especially not since they lost American League MVP Aaron Judge to the injured list with a sprained toe.

In the 14 games that the 31-year-old has been out of the lineup, the Yankees have gone 6-8 to fall 9.5 games out of first place in an AL East division where all five teams hold a winning record.

If Yankees chairman Hal Steinbrenner had his way, everyone would practice patience while the team does its best to weather the storm.

He told The Michael Kay Show on ESPN 98.7 FM:

"I want to know what the vibe is out there, and I understand they're upset. I'm a little confused this year, being the third week in June, why they're so upset. But they're upset, and that's going to get my attention, of course. Everybody just needs to know that we're working hard on all fronts to get this back on the rails and start playing the way we were for a couple of weeks there in May."

Yet urgency should be the name of the game. Though FanGraphs still gives the Yankees a 61.5 percent chance of making the playoffs, it also gives them just a 9.4 percent chance of returning to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Fortunately for them, each day that passes brings Major League Baseball closer to its Aug. 1 trade deadline. So, let's go shopping on the Yankees' behalf.