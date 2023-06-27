NBA Rumors: Harrison Barnes, Kings Discussed New Contract but Talks 'Went Quiet'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Contract extension talks between the Sacramento Kings and forward Harrison Barnes have reportedly stalled.

Kings insider James Ham reported the two sides discussed a new contract in recent weeks, but those talks have since "went quiet." The veteran forward is expected to garner interest on the open market from teams looking for a 3-and-D wing who won't break the bank.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Indiana Pacers are among the teams expected to express interest in Barnes.

Barnes spent the last four-plus seasons in Sacramento, remaining a steady-but-unspectacular piece of the starting lineup. He averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 37.4 percent from three-point range as the Kings made their first playoff appearance since 2006.

The postseason was unkind to Barnes, as he wilted in Sacramento's first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. Coach Mike Brown essentially jettisoned him from the rotation for the final two games of the series, with Barnes playing only 29 minutes total after averaging 32.5 a night during the regular season.

Despite the disappointing end to the season, Barnes said he was hopeful for a return to Sacramento.

"I think there's a lot of good basketball left to be played collectively with this organization. I'm proud of where we are," Barnes told reporters.

Barnes previously played for the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks over his 11-year NBA career.