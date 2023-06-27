X

    LeBron Chosen Over Michael Jordan by Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 27, 2023

    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    The incoming NBA rookie class of 2023 is taking The Chosen One over His Airness.

    Complex Sports interviewed 10 NBA rookies at the 2023 NBA draft, with seven choosing LeBron James over Michael Jordan—including top picks Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson.

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    The NBA rookies &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/TaylorRooks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TaylorRooks</a> choose LeBron over Jordan in a landslide. 👀<br><br>hosted by <a href="https://twitter.com/DalenTerry?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dalenterry</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/peytonwatson_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peytonwatson_</a> <a href="https://t.co/SlY34bnsup">pic.twitter.com/SlY34bnsup</a>

    It's worth noting that, again, Miller doubled down on Paul George being his personal GOAT but chose LeBron over Jordan in a head-to-head.

    Interestingly enough, one of the three players to choose Jordan over LeBron was Lakers first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino, who may want to come up with a different answer by. training camp.

    The answers for the players likely come down to a generational gap. None of the players questioned were even alive when Jordan's career with the Chicago Bulls ended.

    By contrast, LeBron has been the best player in the NBA for the vast majority of their lives. MJ vs. LeBron is a debate that will never see an end date, but it's understandable why Gen Z would lean more toward the Lakers forward.

