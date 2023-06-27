WWE, AEW Rumors on The Judgment Day, Vince McMahon Backstage and Omega vs. Ospreay

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Judgment Day Praised By People Within WWE

Members of The Judgment Day are reportedly receiving rave reviews for their recent work internally in WWE.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE higher-ups praised Finn Balor for being easy to work with, Rhea Ripley for working through knee issues and being unselfish during her women's world title reign, Damian Priest for his work ethic and Dominik Mysterio for his willingness to do extra media appearances.

The Judgment Day originally came into existence at WrestleMania 38 when Priest helped Edge defeat AJ Styles. Not long after, Ripley joined forces with Edge and Priest to make the group even stronger.

Shockingly, only a few months after Edge formed the stable, he was kicked out and replaced by Balor. The Judgment Day then entered into a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Dominik was ultimately convinced to turn on his father and become part of The Judgment Day.

The four current members have managed to mesh perfectly and feed off each other, making The Judgment Day arguably the premier stable in wrestling outside of The Bloodline.

It is likely no accident that all of them stand to play a key role in the Money in the Bank premium live event this weekend.

Balor is challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Priest is part of the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, Mysterio is facing Cody Rhodes, and Ripley's presence could play a role in any or all of those matches.

Ripley is arguably WWE's top female star currently, Mysterio is the company's hottest heel, and both Balor and Priest have unquestionably been elevated from where they were prior to The Judgment Day.

The point of a stable is to give purpose to every member involved, and there is no doubt that The Judgment Day has succeeded in that regard in a huge way.

Reported Frustration Within WWE Over McMahon's Constant Changes

Vince McMahon's reported influence over WWE's weekly creative decisions reportedly isn't sitting well with some people within the company.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), McMahon regularly sends in remote rewrites for Raw and SmackDown, and some backstage people in WWE are "trying to figure out a way to have him not do this."

Meltzer also speculated that WWE head of creative Triple H may not like McMahon's involvement, but can't do anything to stop it due to how that could impact his standing within the company.

PWInsider (h/t Ortman), reported that McMahon's "fingerprints" were all over Monday night's episode of Raw specifically.

It was also reported by Meltzer (h/t Upton) that McMahon was the one who pulled the plug on a scheduled match between Bayley and Shotzi on SmackDown, which would have seen Bayley's spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match on the line.

McMahon retired from his positions as WWE chairman, CEO and head of creative about one year ago, paving the way for Triple H to take over the creative side of things.

McMahon returned as chairman in January to facilitate a sale, however, and the sale was announced in April with UFC owner Endeavor purchasing 51 percent of WWE.

As part of the deal, McMahon was placed in one of the most powerful positions within the WWE-UFC conglomerate, which has given him the power to continue being a driving force creatively.

While McMahon has rarely attended Raw or SmackDown since last year, he is still reportedly running the show from his office in many respects, which creates a complicated situation since Triple H is running the show in person.

There is room for collaboration in pro wrestling creative, but if McMahon is overruling and stepping on the toes of Triple H and other creative team members, it may not make for the best creative environment.

Omega, Ospreay Reportedly Received Positive Reaction Backstage at Forbidden Door

Following their highly entertaining match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay reportedly received a strong reception backstage.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Upton), both performers received "applause and a standing ovation" when they came through the curtain, as well as "heavy praise" from their fellow wrestlers.

After Omega beat Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in an instant classic at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom in January, they finally had their rematch at Forbidden Door.

It was a bloody affair highlighted by physicality and high-risk moves, and in the end it was Ospreay who prevailed due in part to interference from Don Callis.

Still, Omega came out of the match looking strong, as he kicked out of his own finisher, the One-Winged Angel, at a count of one, and even avoided getting pinned after Ospreay poked him in the face and eye with a screwdriver.

The win allows Ospreay to take the U.S. title back with him to Japan, and it also furthered the budding rivalry between Omega and Callis.

Since All In will be held in Ospreay's home country of England in August, it stands to reason that a rubber match between Ospreay and Omega could be forthcoming.

If that happens, Ospreay will likely be the prohibitive crowd favorite in London, although Omega could win them over with a performance similar to what he pulled off at Forbidden Door.

