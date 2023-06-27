Celtics Should Pursue Kristaps Porziņģis Contract Extension Amid NBA Rumors

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

Kristaps Porziņģis began his NBA career by playing three seasons for the New York Knicks. He then played two-and-a-half seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, followed by one-and-a-half for the Washington Wizards. Now, the forward is a member of the Boston Celtics, which acquired him in a three-team trade last Friday.

There hasn't been a ton of stability for the 27-year-old over his seven seasons in the league. And it's possible that won't change, considering he's set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season.

Or maybe it could.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Celtics are "strongly expected" to try to sign Porziņģis to a two-year extension this offseason. That seems to be something he would be open to, based on another report from Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

Boston can't offer the Latvian an extension until July 6.

"But when the three-team deal for Porziņģis was being finalized last week, there was nothing stopping Porziņģis' camp from expressing its desire to be in Boston long term; according to a league source—and they did," Himmelsbach wrote.

In the trade in which the Celtics landed Porziņģis, they sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, as well as Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and Julian Phillips to the Wizards. Despite losing several contributors, Boston remains in win-now mode.

That's why it would be smart for the Celtics to get Porziņģis for more than just the upcoming season. They have a championship window open and the potential to win multiple titles in the upcoming years (or at least come close).

Although Porziņģis has bounced around numerous NBA teams, the frequent movement hasn't negatively affected his play. In fact, he averaged a career-high 23.2 points in 65 games for Washington this past season, while also tallying 8.4 rebounds per contest and shooting 49.8 percent from the field.

A core featuring Porziņģis, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should be set up to have success in Boston. If that proves to be the case, then the Celtics are going to want the 2015 No. 4 overall pick around for more than one season.

It seems likely that will be the case, as Porziņģis should be a great fit in the team's lineup and complement the others well.

Sure, it will be expensive, as Stein noted his two-year extension offer is expected to be worth $77 million. So, Boston will be hoping he plays up to that type of contract during his time with the team.

But there's little reason to think he won't. He's still fairly young and has been consistent throughout his time in the NBA.

It makes a lot of sense for the Celtics to lengthen Porziņģis' contract now, banking on him to fit in well with their roster. If the decision works out (and it likely can), then it will pay big dividends moving forward.