Lakers Rumors: LAL 'Locks' to Match Any Austin Reaves Contract Offer in Free Agency

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have no plans to lose Austin Reaves this offseason, even if it costs them a significant amount of money.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Purple and Gold "are a lock to match any offer on Reaves." That remains the case regardless of whether another team gives him a maximum offer sheet in restricted free agency of approximately $100 million over four years.

It is a testament to the strides the guard made in just two NBA seasons that he went from undrafted free agent to someone who could sign a nine-figure contract so quickly.

Reaves averaged 13.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from deep in 64 regular-season games for the Lakers in 2022-23. His efficiency as a shooter and ability to stretch the floor was particularly important given the defensive attention LeBron James and Anthony Davis consistently draw.

Yet he made his biggest mark in the playoffs as the Lakers advanced from the play-in tournament to the Western Conference Finals.

Reaves averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds a night in the postseason as Los Angeles' third-leading scorer behind only James and Davis. He seemingly never backed down from a pressure-packed shot, and he was one of the team's bright spots even in a sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the conference finals.

He surpassed the 20-point mark in three of the four losses and remained a matchup problem for the eventual champions throughout the series.

The 25-year-old is likely in the middle of his prime and became far more than just a secondary role player for the Lakers this past season. If they are going to keep their core together and look to build some continuity after an impressive second half to the season and playoff run, keeping Reaves is critical.

Still, other teams know that and may look to offer him as much money as possible to limit Los Angeles' financial flexibility this offseason.

Even in that scenario, the front office is reportedly willing to pay.