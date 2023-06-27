76ers' Title Hopes Hinge on Re-Signing James Harden Amid NBA Rumors

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers' title hopes ended with a Game 7 defeat to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs in which James Harden played 41 minutes and managed only nine total points.

Yet, as the 33-year-old declines his $35.6 million player option and tests free agency, it's nearly impossible to imagine a Sixers team that is better without him. That may be the scenario in which Philadelphia finds itself, though, as Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the Houston Rockets remain very interested in a reunion with the star point guard.

Tyrese Maxey could play point but he spent 2022-23 at shooting guard and had a breakout season of sorts, including the aforementioned Game 7 in which he was the best player on the floor for Philadelphia.

Shake Milton and De'Anthony Melton could step into the role, but the uncertainty surrounding their ability to produce as Harden did would almost certainly make new head coach Nick Nurse hesitant to make that change unless absolutely necessary, especially on a full-time basis.

There are free-agent options available to the team, but it would be a tough sell for a number of reasons.

Fred VanVleet would likely be too expensive given the 76ers' current payroll situation and would require them to deal or release another player, presumably Tobias Harris.

D'Angelo Russell has defensive issues that would prove problematic in an explosive Eastern Conference, and neither Dennis Schröder nor Patrick Beverley come close to Harden's offensive output and won't inspire much in the way of enthusiasm among a frustrated Philadelphia fanbase.

The 10-time All-Star is reportedly "seriously torn" between both teams, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Outside of a return to a city in which he won the NBA MVP award, it's difficult to see why he would be intrigued by a return to the Rockets. They are a young team in the middle of a rebuild, with no real shot at contending in the Western Conference imminently.

Sure, he would be the biggest star and the team would undoubtedly be his, but is that worth riding out the last bit of his playing days losing when there is a championship contender in Philadelphia that would like him to return alongside Maxey and Joel Embiid for another shot at the Larry O'Brien Trophy?

A lack of players already on the roster ready to step in and fill Harden's spot, coupled with a so-so free-agent pool at the position, leave the 76ers with little choice but to put together a deal that is reflective of his contributions while leaving enough room for the team to benefit without having to blow up the rest of the roster.

The veteran player is a greater asset to Philly's title aspirations, has established on-court chemistry with Embiid and the rest of the team in a way that any replacement would have to develop over time, and he has experience in big games.

If the 76ers are to stand a chance of a real run at the title that has eluded them for 40 years, it is a deal the front office must get done or risk watching a genuine superstar opt to take his talents to a team with no realistic shot at contending for at least a year or two.