Every NBA Team's Top 2023 Free-Agent Target

Welcome to 2023 NBA free agency. Let the bedlam begin.

The festivities tip off on Friday at 6 p.m. EST and not a moment too soon, because, as we all know, players, teams and agents would never ever talk or send out feelers or embark upon negotiations before then.

However, this fast-approaching timeline gives us just a large enough window to drop one free-agent target for every single squad.

Cap sheets as well as roster needs and directions will shape each selection. If your favorite team's best spending tool is the league minimum or mini mid-level exception, they will not be assigned targets who definitely fall outside that price range. The most ambitious suggestions will be saved for squads with actual cap space or the flexibility and assets to go sign-and-trade shopping.

Our spotlight will, for the most part, be shined on the outside names. Incumbent free agents will only be listed as the primary target if they profile as a serious flight risk.

General manager hats on? Great. Let's speculate.