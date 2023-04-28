Jae Crowder 'Very Confused' Why Bucks Traded for Him: 'I Don't Know My Purpose Here'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

In the wake of the Miami Heat upsetting and eliminating the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA's Eastern Conference playoffs, veteran forward Jae Crowder was seemingly perplexed and upset by his limited role.

Speaking to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype), Crowder questioned why the Bucks traded for him, saying: "I've never been in a situation like that. Eleven years. Check my résumé. I've been playing. I've always been playing. I'm very confused as to why I was brought here. I don't know my purpose here and why I was brought here."

Crowder averaged just 10.2 minutes per game during the five-game series against Miami. He did not play in the Game 4 loss and played just 18 seconds in a Game 5 overtime loss that ended the Bucks' season.

After spending two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Crowder held out to begin the 2022-23 season and did not play at all until Phoenix dealt him to Milwaukee in February.

The move was part of a four-team trade headlined by the Brooklyn Nets sending superstar forward Kevin Durant to Phoenix. To secure the 32-year-old Crowder, the Bucks parted with George Hill, Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka and multiple second-round picks.

Crowder, who has 111 games of playoff experience and played in the NBA Finals for the Heat in 2020 and Suns in 2021, was thought to be a great fit in Milwaukee as a supporting-cast member alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

In 18 regular-season games for the Bucks, including three starts, Crowder did not have a particularly big role. He averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 three-pointers made in 18.9 minutes per game, while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and an impressive 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The production in terms of scoring and minutes per game was Crowder's lowest since his second NBA season with the Dallas Mavericks in 2013-14.

As minimal as Crowder's role was in the regular season, it was virtually nonexistent in the playoffs, as he averaged just 1.8 points and 1 rebound per contest.

Since Crowder can become a free agent during the offseason, he was essentially a rental player for the Bucks, and it seems unlikely that he will be back next season.

Even with a disappointing first-round exit, the Bucks should be a top contender to win a championship again next season; Crowder's comments suggest he would rather go to a team that utilizes him more consistently and effectively.