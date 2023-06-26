Kyrie Irving to Wear No. 11 Jersey If He Signs New Mavericks Contract in Free Agency

Kyrie Irving to Wear No. 11 Jersey If He Signs New Mavericks Contract in Free AgencyJune 26, 2023
Kyrie Irving will be making a number switch if he re-signs with the Dallas Mavericks this summer.
Irving will wear No. 11 for Dallas next season and 2023 first-round pick Dereck Lively II will wear No. 2.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks announced today at their rookie introduction press conference that Kyrie Irving, provided he re-signs with Dallas in free agency, will wear No. 11 next season ... with Dereck Lively II taking over No. 2.<br><br>More NBA from me: <a href="https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq">https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq</a> <a href="https://t.co/dT22rX9gHo">https://t.co/dT22rX9gHo</a>
When Irving was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks last season, he wore No. 2 because Tim Hardaway Jr., who is switching to No. 10 in 2022-23, was wearing the No. 11 jersey.
Irving wears No. 11 for multiple reasons:
- He was born at 1:11
- There are 11 letters in his full name
- K is the 11th letter of the alphabet
- He played 11 games for the Duke Blue Devils
- He was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 draft
- He scored his 11,000th career point on March 11
- His father wore No. 11 while playing at Boston University
Irving was solid in his short stint with the Mavs in 2022-23. In 20 games, he averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from deep.
The 31-year-old was a solid fit alongside Luka Dončić, and the Mavericks have been vocal about wanting to keep the duo together in 2023-24 and beyond.