    Kyrie Irving to Wear No. 11 Jersey If He Signs New Mavericks Contract in Free Agency

    Erin WalshJune 26, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - APRIL 5: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at American Airlines Center on April 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 123-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    Kyrie Irving will be making a number switch if he re-signs with the Dallas Mavericks this summer.

    Irving will wear No. 11 for Dallas next season and 2023 first-round pick Dereck Lively II will wear No. 2.

    Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

    The Mavericks announced today at their rookie introduction press conference that Kyrie Irving, provided he re-signs with Dallas in free agency, will wear No. 11 next season ... with Dereck Lively II taking over No. 2.<br><br>More NBA from me: <a href="https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq">https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq</a> <a href="https://t.co/dT22rX9gHo">https://t.co/dT22rX9gHo</a>

    When Irving was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks last season, he wore No. 2 because Tim Hardaway Jr., who is switching to No. 10 in 2022-23, was wearing the No. 11 jersey.

    Irving wears No. 11 for multiple reasons:

    • He was born at 1:11
    • There are 11 letters in his full name
    • K is the 11th letter of the alphabet
    • He played 11 games for the Duke Blue Devils
    • He was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 draft
    • He scored his 11,000th career point on March 11
    • His father wore No. 11 while playing at Boston University 
    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Kyrie and No. 11, this is crazy. <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/b2gaGu27qL">pic.twitter.com/b2gaGu27qL</a>

    Irving was solid in his short stint with the Mavs in 2022-23. In 20 games, he averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from deep.

    The 31-year-old was a solid fit alongside Luka Dončić, and the Mavericks have been vocal about wanting to keep the duo together in 2023-24 and beyond.

