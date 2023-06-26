NBA Rumors: T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Seen as 'Far More Tradable' Than Rudy Gobert

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed Naz Reid to a three-year, $42 million contract extension on Sunday, which raises some roster-construction questions moving forward. The team is set to owe a significant amount of salary to its frontcourt over the next several seasons.

That may necessitate a trade, and when it comes to Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, it appears as though the latter could fetch more value, according to Marc Stein.

"Towns is also generally regarded leaguewide as the far more tradeable of the two given he's the younger of the 7-footers (27 to Gobert's 31) and his long-distance shooting ability," Stein wrote. "Towns begins a projected four-year, $235 million contract extension in 2024-25."

Towns is four years younger than Gobert and, needless to say, a far more polished scorer.

The 27-year-old averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 2022-23, but was notably limited to just 29 games. He has averaged at least 20 points in every season since his rookie year in 2015-16.

Gobert averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists during his first season with Minnesota. He is entering year three of the five-year, $205 million contract he signed with the Utah Jazz in 2021.

Towns will start his four-year, $224 million extension after next season, but will be movable due to his age and production. A trade may be necessary in order to retain Anthony Edwards and build around the team's core. While Towns is considered a major part of it, his trade value may be enough to bring in the right pieces to allow the team to take the next step.

The Timberwolves qualified for the postseason for the second consecutive season, losing to the Denver Nuggets in five games. The organization has not reached the second round since 2004.