Gradey Dick Says He 'Hit the Jackpot' Getting Picked by Raptors in 2023 NBA Draft

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick believes he "hit the jackpot" by landing with the team in the 2023 NBA draft.

The No. 13 overall pick told reporters Monday he has already had a number of positive interactions with fans and feels like Toronto is a great situation in terms of the on- and off-court fit.

Dick is joining the Raptors at what could be a delicate moment for the organization, though.

Fred VanVleet is an unrestricted free agent, while Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby could both hit the open market next summer. If VanVleet were to leave, maintaining a contending-caliber roster around Siakam and Anunoby becomes even more difficult.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Raptors president Masai Ujiri "has continued to rebuff" trade offers involving both veterans, but the writing could be on the wall in a few weeks depending on VanVleet's decision.

Should the Raptors pivot toward a rebuild, the front office has at least built enough equity to keep the trust of fans and the players as the process gets underway.

In the case of Dick, he figures to be a key player for Toronto regardless of what the short-term aims may be.