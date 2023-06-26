X

    Gradey Dick Says He 'Hit the Jackpot' Getting Picked by Raptors in 2023 NBA Draft

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 26, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Gradey Dick (R) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted 13th overall pick by the Toronto Raptors during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick believes he "hit the jackpot" by landing with the team in the 2023 NBA draft.

    The No. 13 overall pick told reporters Monday he has already had a number of positive interactions with fans and feels like Toronto is a great situation in terms of the on- and off-court fit.

    THE SHIFT @theshift_sports

    "I think I hit the jackpot."<br><br>Gradey Dick is already loving the city of Toronto 👀 <a href="https://t.co/3pTtlivMvW">pic.twitter.com/3pTtlivMvW</a>

    Dick is joining the Raptors at what could be a delicate moment for the organization, though.

    Fred VanVleet is an unrestricted free agent, while Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby could both hit the open market next summer. If VanVleet were to leave, maintaining a contending-caliber roster around Siakam and Anunoby becomes even more difficult.

    The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Raptors president Masai Ujiri "has continued to rebuff" trade offers involving both veterans, but the writing could be on the wall in a few weeks depending on VanVleet's decision.

    Should the Raptors pivot toward a rebuild, the front office has at least built enough equity to keep the trust of fans and the players as the process gets underway.

    In the case of Dick, he figures to be a key player for Toronto regardless of what the short-term aims may be.

