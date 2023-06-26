FIFA 23 Predicts USWNT to Win 2023 Women's World Cup vs. France in Bracket Simulation

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The United States women's national team will be heading toward a fifth title if FIFA 23's simulation of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup holds true.

EA Sports played out the tournament through the popular video game series, and the USWNT took down Germany 4-2 in the final thanks to second-half goals from Alex Morgan.

The United States is only a slight betting favorite (+250) over England (+350) at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the whole thing.

Vlatko Andonovski is still leaning on some of the old guard (Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara) while giving the likes of Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Ashley Sanchez and Emily Fox their first taste of the World Cup.

Maybe this winds up being a bit of a transitional phase for the USWNT, but there's no doubt the depth is there to come out on top again.

Elsewhere in the FIFA 23 simulation, Spain's Alexia Putellas took home the Golden Boot after finishing with six goals and two assists, though La Roja were dumped out by Norway in the round of 16.

Expectations are understandably high for Australia, which is co-hosting the 2023 World Cup with New Zealand. The Matildas are 10th in FIFA's world ranking and boast Sam Kerr, one of the sport's brightest individual talents.

Unfortunately for Australia, its dreams of lifting the World Cup trophy for the first time ended in the round of 16 at the hands of England in FIFA's simulation.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.