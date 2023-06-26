WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights Before Money in the Bank

2 of 3

Bronson Reed sat ringside so he could check out two of his rivals up close when Ricochet battled Shinsuke Nakamura. These two have had some issues in recent weeks, so this bout gave the two babyfaces a chance to work out their frustrations.

The King of Strong Style cornered Ricochet with some kicks and used his boot to choke him for a moment before hitting a jumping knee for a two-count.

Reed looked impressed when Nakamura used the ropes to apply a rear-naked choke for the full five-count. He taunted them after both men landed in front of his feet at ringside, so both men ended up kicking him before getting back into the ring.

The Aussie Destroyer tried to interfere but was booted from the area by the ref. The match continued through the break and into the next segment. After avoiding the Kinshasa, Ricochet scored the win with a nice shooting star press.

Ricochet and Nakamura were both saving their energy for the PPV this weekend, but they still managed to put on a serviceable match. These are two veterans who are as good at what they do as anyone in the world, so they would almost have to try to put on a bad match at this point.

Winner: Ricochet

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations