WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights Before Money in the Bank
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on June 26.
This was the go-home episode of Raw before this weekend's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, so WWE was trying to tie a bow on all of its major storylines.
Following multiple sneak attacks from Finn Balor, Seth Rollins addressed his condition heading into his world title match against Balor at the PPV.
We also saw Dominik Mysterio talk about his feud with Cody Rhodes, and Ronda Rousey battled Raquel Rodriguez in singles action. L
Let's take a look at what went down during Monday's show.
Dominik Mysterio Addresses Cody Rhodes
- You have to give Dom credit for never laughing when the crowd boos. It would be so easy to break when trying to keep a serious face.
- The pop Cody Rhodes got for his entrance was huge. It's always big, but this one sounded louder than usual.
Raw opened with a video package recapping the feud between Mysterio and Rhodes up to this point. When we went live to the arena, Dom and Rhea Ripley were already in the ring. The crowd booed Dom heavily as he tried to welcome everyone to the show.
The American Nightmare came out to a massive ovation. As soon as he got into the ring, Dom went to the apron while Ripley stood strong.
Cody dished out some insults and Dom ended up trying to walk away. Rhodes almost baited him to come into the ring and fight him, but the son of Rey Mysterio backed down.
This was a pretty tame opening segment. Rhodes is always good on the mic and Dom always gets great heat, so the crowd seemed invested even if what we saw in the ring was rather uneventful.
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet
- We have not seen every combination of singles match between these three men, and every one of them has been fun.
- When Reed is in street clothes, he looks like the main henchman for a movie villain. He's like the last guy James Bond has to kill before getting to the mastermind. It's a good look for him. He's well-dressed but intimidating.
- Ricochet's shooting star press is about as perfect as it gets, and he makes it looks easy, which makes it even more impressive.
Bronson Reed sat ringside so he could check out two of his rivals up close when Ricochet battled Shinsuke Nakamura. These two have had some issues in recent weeks, so this bout gave the two babyfaces a chance to work out their frustrations.
The King of Strong Style cornered Ricochet with some kicks and used his boot to choke him for a moment before hitting a jumping knee for a two-count.
Reed looked impressed when Nakamura used the ropes to apply a rear-naked choke for the full five-count. He taunted them after both men landed in front of his feet at ringside, so both men ended up kicking him before getting back into the ring.
The Aussie Destroyer tried to interfere but was booted from the area by the ref. The match continued through the break and into the next segment. After avoiding the Kinshasa, Ricochet scored the win with a nice shooting star press.
Ricochet and Nakamura were both saving their energy for the PPV this weekend, but they still managed to put on a serviceable match. These are two veterans who are as good at what they do as anyone in the world, so they would almost have to try to put on a bad match at this point.
Winner: Ricochet
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez
- It's a little surprising WWE didn't have Ronda and Shayna Baszler carry both sets of titles like the men's tag champs and Roman Reigns after they unified titles.
- Rodriguez turning a guillotine into a suplex was a nice display of her strength. Her counter of an armbar into a throw was also impressive.
Fresh off successfully unifying the WWE and NXT women's tag titles, Ronda Rousey was in singles action against Raquel Rodriguez, who was joined by Liv Morgan.
Rowdy Ronda showed no hesitation in locking up with the powerhouse, and she ended up being shoved to the mat as a result. She tried to grab Rodriguez in a guillotine but found herself being suplexed instead.
Shayna Baszler offered an assist to Rousey and Morgan made her pay by diving off of the steps onto her. Back in the ring, Rousey was able to steal the win with a pinning combination.
This match was short and didn't do much to advance the feud, but Rousey and Rodriguez seem to understand how to work together. Most of what they did looked good, especially when Rodriguez was showing off her power.
Winner: Ronda Rousey
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations