Lakers Rumors: Evaluating Latest on Big Names Expected to Be Free-Agency Targets

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers still can't be entirely sure if they'll have LeBron James next season, but general manager Rob Pelinka and the front office have already begun the work of building a potential contender for the coming campaign.



During last week's NBA draft, the Lakers landed Jalen Hood-Schifino of Indiana and Maxwell Lewis of Pepperdine. They then added undrafted free agents such as former Florida center Colin Castleton and ex-Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge.



From the Lakers' viewpoint, their dive into the draft pool was a success.



"I think the end goal, we talk about it all the time, is for us to put a championship-level product on the court," Pelinka said, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. "… Sometimes you can't make all of your moves in one fell swoop. But we're really excited about the way the draft panned out."

Now, the Lakers must turn their attention to free agency, which is set to open at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. Their top priority will be retaining players like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt



According to Buha, the Lakers will pick up Vanderbilt's option and plan to re-sign Hachimura.



Keeping Reaves may be a bit trickier, since Los Angeles lacks cap flexibility. A team like the Houston Rockets, which has the most cap space in the league, could theoretically make the 25-year-old restricted free agent an offer L.A. isn't willing to match.



And, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets are interested in both Reaves and Hachimura.



However, Buha reported on June 1 that the Lakers are expected to match offers for Reaves, who emerged as the third option behind James and Anthony Davis this season.



"The Lakers are going to match any contract offer sheet that he signs up to that $100 million," Buha told the HoopsHype podcast.



The big question is at point guard—and whether the Lakers will re-sign or replace D'Angelo Russell and Dennis Schröder.



Buha reported on June 16 that the Lakers could look to re-sign Russell but eventually use him as a trade chip to find an upgrade:



"Their preference is to find a superior player by either sign-and-trading Russell elsewhere in July or, more likely at this point, re-signing him and then potentially trading him later in the season for a better player or fit."

However, we can expect Los Angeles to weigh its options at the position in free agency.



Those options will likely be limited after Chris Paul made his way to the Golden State Warriors in a trade that has yet to be finalized. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, L.A. had interest in the 38-year-old but only if he was waived by the Washington Wizards and willing to sign on the veteran minimum.

Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors could become a target, though his path to L.A. would be tricky. He is expected to become a free agent, but acquiring him would likely require a double sign-and-trade involving Russell.



L.A. could explore that option, though, and on June 18, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Lakers have been linked to the 29-year-old as potential suitors.

The problem with getting VanVleet is that it may require parting with Russell, and there's no guarantee that the Toronto star would be a clear upgrade at the point guard position.



He is roughly two years older than Russell, has been less efficient from three-point range (34.2 percent last season versus Russell's 41.4 percent with L.A.) and doesn't possess the preexisting chemistry with the Lakers roster that Russell now has.



Over the course of their respective careers, though, VanVleet has been the more reliable player, so the swap would make sense in a vacuum. Of course, the other issue is that VanVleet is likely to receiver strong offers in free agency and simply may not want to be a part of a sign-and-trade to L.A.



According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there have been "compelling signs" that the Houston Rockers will be "strong contenders" to sign VanVleet.



James' former teammate, Kyrie Irving, will likely remain linked to the Lakers for as long as James remains in L.A. However, obtaining him would be even more complicated than netting VanVleet would be, as The Athletic's John Hollinger explained:



"The Lakers would need to pick up Mo Bamba's guarantee, and guarantee Shaq Harrison's deal, pick up Malik Beasley's option and sign their first-round pick (17th). After a month, they could trade the pick along with Bamba, Beasley, Harrison and Max Christie and pay Irving up to $43 million for the first season of a four-year deal totaling $187 million."

With VanVleet and Irving standing as Los Angeles' top free-agent options at point guard—and Paul all but off the table—it feels increasingly likely that Russell will be back at point guard to start the season, possibly along with Schröder.

While point guard remains the biggest question mark, the Lakers could also look to add some size to their lineup to prepare for a potential postseason rematch with the Denver Nuggets. Peter Dewey of Lakers Daily reported in May that L.A. was eyeing Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid.



However, Reid and the Timberwolves agreed to a new three-year deal on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



For now, it's looking like the Lakers' 2023-24 roster will be very similar to the one we saw in the playoffs, if not virtually identical. You can bet, though, that Pelinka and Co. will continue evaluating their options and remain fluid throughout the free-agency process.

