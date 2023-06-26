Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Star 'Has Serious Interest in Joining the Heat'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard "has serious interest in joining" the Miami Heat, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

Although Lillard has yet to explicitly ask for a trade, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on June 18 that the Heat were optimistic the seven-time All-Star will finally push for an exit from Portland this offseason.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

