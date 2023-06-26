X

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Star 'Has Serious Interest in Joining the Heat'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 26, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 01: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots a free throw during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on February 01, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard "has serious interest in joining" the Miami Heat, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

    Although Lillard has yet to explicitly ask for a trade, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on June 18 that the Heat were optimistic the seven-time All-Star will finally push for an exit from Portland this offseason.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.