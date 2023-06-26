Windhorst: Warriors 'Absolutely Want' Klay Thompson Long-Term amid Contract Rumors

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors "absolutely want" Klay Thompson for the long haul as the star guard enters the final year of his contract, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst said Monday on Get Up the Warriors, however, might look for Thompson to take a pay cut compared to his $43.2 million salary in 2023-24:

"But if you look at what they did last year with Andrew Wiggins, I think it's very instructive. Wiggins was a key part of their championship team. They absolutely wanted him and they were willing to sign him to an extension, but that extension included a pay cut. Wiggins' salary this year is $9 million less than it was last year. This is a guy in his prime who was a major contributor on a championship team."

Windhorst added how "we could have a situation" if the five-time All-Star isn't all that receptive to accepting less money. Should that dynamic emerge, Windhorst wouldn't expect things to come to a head this summer.

After missing two full seasons due to a torn ACL and ruptured Achilles tendon, Thompson is no longer the dynamic two-way player he was when Golden State's dynasty was at its peak a few years ago.

But he averaged 21.9 points and shot 41.2 percent from beyond the arc during the regular season in 2022-23. His efficiency dipped in the playoffs as he overall field-goal percentage (38.8) and three-point clip (36.8) were both below 40 percent.

Thompson is a bit like Draymond Green in that his skills seem to be diminishing but not to a degree where the Warriors can easily afford to lose him. He's an integral member of the roster.

At the same time, Golden State can't necessarily afford to re-sign him at any price. The 33-year-old isn't a max-level player at this point, and regardless of what he has said publicly, team governor Joe Lacob has to be judicious with the organization's finances with a more punitive collective bargaining agreement going into effect.

Given what continues to be a strong relationship between the two sides, you'd expect the Warriors and Thompson to strike an accord sooner or later.