Warriors' Joe Lacob: 'We're Gonna Win No Matter What. No Matter What the Rules Are'

The Golden State Warriors will face some challenges as they try to improve their roster this offseason due to rules of the league's new collective bargaining agreement, but team governor Joe Lacob hasn't lost confidence in his team.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Lacob declared, "We're gonna win no matter what. No matter what the rules are."

