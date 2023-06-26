NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard, Blazers to Meet 'Early This Week'; Draymond Green Linked

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers may have finally reached their fork-in-the-road moment.

Rather than make an all-in push for a veteran at the behest of Lillard, the Blazers used the No. 3 pick in last week's NBA draft on Scoot Henderson, who projects as Lillard's potential long-term replacement.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Lillard is expected to meet with Blazers general manager Joe Cronin and other team officials early this week.

Lillard is reportedly hopeful the team will seek to re-sign forward Jerami Grant and make an all-in push to add Draymond Green in free agency. The likelihood of Green leaving Golden State remains low, and the Blazers do not have the cap space to blow him away with a massive contract offer.

As it stands, the meeting with Lillard is expected to determine how all parties decide to move forward. Amick added that "Lillard likely won't make a final decision on how to play this until the early stages of the free agency period have passed."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

