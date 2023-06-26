X

    NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard, Blazers to Meet 'Early This Week'; Draymond Green Linked

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 26, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 09: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors and Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers greet each other before the game at Moda Center on April 09, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers may have finally reached their fork-in-the-road moment.

    Rather than make an all-in push for a veteran at the behest of Lillard, the Blazers used the No. 3 pick in last week's NBA draft on Scoot Henderson, who projects as Lillard's potential long-term replacement.

    Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Lillard is expected to meet with Blazers general manager Joe Cronin and other team officials early this week.

    Lillard is reportedly hopeful the team will seek to re-sign forward Jerami Grant and make an all-in push to add Draymond Green in free agency. The likelihood of Green leaving Golden State remains low, and the Blazers do not have the cap space to blow him away with a massive contract offer.

    As it stands, the meeting with Lillard is expected to determine how all parties decide to move forward. Amick added that "Lillard likely won't make a final decision on how to play this until the early stages of the free agency period have passed."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

