Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green, GS Had 'Constructive' Talks Before Contract Decision

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Golden State Warriors have been open about wanting Draymond Green to return. Green's been adamant his first choice is remaining in Golden State.

It seems, based on the scuttlebutt as free agency approaches, that Green will be back on a long-term contract.

"Before Draymond goes on his European vacation, he met with the Warriors ahead of his decision to opt out of his contract," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Monday on Get Up. "From what I'm told, those were constructive discussions. So, he opts out, but he opts out with the intention to talk to them about a new deal.

"And then the actions last week. They trade Jordan Poole for the expiring contract of Chris Paul. This cleans up some of the pressure on their books going forward, gets them into position to offer Draymond Green a long-term contract. There are some teams out there with cap space that are intriguing options for him, the Detroit Pistons, which would be home. The Sacramento Kings have cleaned up their books and opened up a bunch of salary cap space after a draft-night deal. Both of those teams, I think, would have interest in him but I don't think either are compelling enough to have him leave the Warriors, especially if they're willing to make him a representative contract offer, and all signs point to them doing so."

The Warriors' decision to trade Poole, a 24-year-old who averaged 20.4 points per game last season, for Paul, a 38-year-old in the twilight of his NBA career, said all it needed to about the franchise's intentions. Golden State fully plans on keeping the core of Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson together for the foreseeable future.

Taking on Paul's contract, which is non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 season, will allow Golden State to potentially duck below the second tax apron that was introduced in the new collective bargaining agreement while retaining Green and Thompson on new contracts. Thompson is eligible for a contract extension this offseason or could sign a new deal in the summer of 2024.

Moving Poole cuts his $29.7 million salary off the books for 2024-25 and potentially eradicates chemistry issues that undercut the Warriors this season. Warriors coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the team never recovered from Green and Poole's altercation from training camp, and Poole openly complained about his inconsistent role.

Green returning to the Warriors always seemed likely. The only question was whether the front office would attempt to force a make-good between Poole and Green to get the chemistry back on track.

From the moment the Poole-for-Paul trade was agreed to, the writing was on the wall for Draymond's return.