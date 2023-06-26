Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Won't Play for France In FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

AP Photo/Bob Edme, File

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama won't represent France in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup to better prepare for his rookie season in the NBA.

"It would not be realistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health," he told French newspaper L'Equipe (via ESPN's Brian Windhorst). "I hope people will understand. It's frustrating for me, too. The France team is still central for me. I want to win as many titles as possible with the team. But I think it's a necessary sacrifice."

Wembanyama's 2022-23 campaign with Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 extended to June 15 as the team was swept in the LNB Pro A finals. The 19-year-old signaled his intention to suit up for the Spurs in the NBA Summer League, which in his case could run from July 3-17 since San Antonio is competing in the California Classic before heading to Las Vegas.

France opens the FIBA World Cup on Aug. 25 against Canada and is assured of at least two more games in the group phase before the next round.

Playing for his national team wouldn't have allowed Wembanyama much rest before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. Opening night is Oct. 24.

The No. 1 overall pick might be taking a longer view as well.

International basketball will once again take center stage next summer with the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and Wembanyama will join the French squad on home soil.

Doing the World Cup and then the Olympics would mean basically going two years without the benefit of a full offseason. Even if he weren't transitioning to a new league in a new country, that would be a lot of mileage to put on the teenager.

Wembanyama indicated to L'Equipe the Spurs were behind him with whatever he decided for the World Cup, but they're probably happy he won't make the trip.