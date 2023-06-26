AEW Updates on Bryan Danielson's Injury, Adam Cole; WWE Rumors on Money in the Bank

Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for IMDb

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Bryan Danielson Out 6-8 Weeks with Forearm Injury

Well, this certainly explains a lot.

With about 10 minutes remaining in his match against Kazuchika Okada at Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Danielson took a flying elbow drop and went into a convulsion—leading to a brief halt in the action.

Given Danielson's history of head injuries, the moment put a hush on the crowd and seemingly impacted the remainder of the match. As it turns out, that was for good reason.

While the convulsion was a work, it turns out Danielson having an injury was not. Danielson revealed he suffered a fractured forearm during his press conference after Forbidden Door and will miss six-to-eight weeks.

"Sometimes when you do things that are really hard, you feel more accomplished doing them," Danielson said. "For example, I pretty much knew I had fractured my forearm, and you can stop, or you can go. Some of my favorite moments in my career are times when I've chosen to go, and tonight, I chose to go, and I don't regret it at all."

The injury provides an easy explanation as to why the home stretch of Danielson's match against Okada never reached the heights many expected. While still a high-quality match, it was not an all-time classic and compared unfavorably to Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay earlier in the night.

It will be interesting to see what plans storyline plans are altered for Danielson's absence. The timeline for his injury puts him back in action just ahead of August's All In.

Adam Cole's Absence Expected to be Short Term

While Adam Cole's last-minute scratch from Forbidden Door was a disappointment, it does not seem to be a long-term issue.

Tony Khan told reporters Cole was sent home Sunday with what's believed to be the flu.

"I'm sorry that they weren't able to have the match," Khan said. "It's just terrible. Adam Cole came sick today, and we had to send him home. We didn't want to get everybody else sick, especially post-lockdown, I think the measures are very careful. He's a very tough guy, and he would love to fight, but he came in with a fever.

"He's got what I think is a flu, and I think he's gonna be okay. I hope he's gonna be okay. But in this case, you just gotta be safe. He should be okay, I hope, and look forward to Adam Cole and a number of other great pairings that we'll put together competing in the tag team tournament, when he's better, but he wasn't cleared for tonight."

Cole was originally slated to wrestle Tom Lawlor on the pay-per-view. Losing the match wasn't ultimately a big deal, as it did not have any storyline implications and likely would have been one of the shorter matches on the card.

That said, there was understandable concern with Cole's status given his ongoing feud/partnership with MJF and his recent history with concussions.

Thankfully this appears to just be a short-term illness. Perhaps it pushes a planned Cole/MJF segment back a week, but there's no reason to fret.

IYO Sky Frontrunner for MITB Briefcase; Chelsea Green Having Visa Issues

On the WWE side of things, we are less than a week away from crowning this year's Money in the Bank winners.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported IYO Sky has been seen as the overwhelming frontrunner to take home the briefcase from the women's side.

Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus are all part of the same ongoing storyline, so it would make some level of sense that they cancel one another out. Zelina Vega has never been taken seriously enough as a singles competitor to believe she'd be put at the top of the line for a title shot.

That leaves Sky and Bayley as the likeliest winners of the briefcase, with the result being a rift that ultimately causes the split of the Damage CTRL faction. Dakota Kai's knee injury already eliminated one-third of the faction, so splitting Sky and Bayley would create a natural end to a faction that never got over the way WWE wanted.

Elsewhere in the women's division, it appears Chelsea Green may not be able to make the trip to London at all. Fightful Select reported she is having visa issues and is not currently able to travel to the United Kingdom.

Green is not currently slated to be part of the MITB card.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.