NBA Rumors: Latest on Mavs and Nuggets FA Bruce Brown, Celtics RFA Grant Williams

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Neither Bruce Brown nor Grant Williams will paid at the top end of the free-agent market, but both figure to have plenty of suitors once the negotiating window opens Friday.

In the case of Brown, he might have priced himself out of a return to the Denver Nuggets since the NBA champions are capped at offering him $7.8 million for the 2023-24 season.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday the Dallas Mavericks are expected to target Brown after having opened up the use of the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception ($12.4 million). ESPN's Tim MacMahon echoed that account Monday on the Hoop Collective podcast and said at the 13:05 mark that Dallas "maybe could've had him last summer but thought that JaVale McGee was a bigger prize."

MacMahon went on to explain how the Mavericks "want defense, want toughness, want IQ," which Brown would bring to the table.

In the case of Williams, the Boston Celtics have the opportunity to match any offer sheet he signs with another team because he's a restricted free agent.

However, Boston might only be willing to go so high on his next contract when the quartet of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon and the newly acquired Kristaps Porziņģis combine to make $122.9 million next year.

MacMahon downplayed the likelihood of Williams landing in Dallas at the 23:07 mark. ESPN colleague Tim Bontemps floated the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers as teams that could theoretically make a run at the 24-year-old forward because he'd address a need they both have.

James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton and Fred VanVleet justifiably command a lot of attention as the best players due to hit the open market. Brown's success in Denver is an example of how what happens a little lower down the free-agent ladder could have just as big a say on the 2024 title race.

In the case of the Mavericks, strengthening the supporting cast is also imperative toward keeping Luka Dončić happy because the clock is already ticking with him entering the second year of his five-year, $215.2 million extension.