Warriors Must Sign Draymond Green to New Contract amid NBA Rumors Before Free Agency

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors ostensibly entered the 2023 NBA offseason with a lengthy to-do list.



In reality, though, only one checklist item will make or break this summer: Draymond Green's free agency. Keep him, and the Warriors can realistically hope to contend for a championship again. Lose him, though, and that championship bubble will burst.



Luckily, NBA insider Marc Stein reported there is "nothing but strong confidence" from Golden State about re-signing the veteran. League sources often project a three-year deal for the Swiss Army knife swingman.



The Warriors can only hope that's the case, because losing Green would make this summer an abject failure.

