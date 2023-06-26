Warriors Must Sign Draymond Green to New Contract amid NBA Rumors Before Free AgencyJune 26, 2023
Warriors Must Sign Draymond Green to New Contract amid NBA Rumors Before Free Agency
The Golden State Warriors ostensibly entered the 2023 NBA offseason with a lengthy to-do list.
In reality, though, only one checklist item will make or break this summer: Draymond Green's free agency. Keep him, and the Warriors can realistically hope to contend for a championship again. Lose him, though, and that championship bubble will burst.
Luckily, NBA insider Marc Stein reported there is "nothing but strong confidence" from Golden State about re-signing the veteran. League sources often project a three-year deal for the Swiss Army knife swingman.
The Warriors can only hope that's the case, because losing Green would make this summer an abject failure.
Golden State Can't Contend Without Him
While there has rightfully been tons of talk about Stephen Curry's importance in Golden State, Green is right behind the two-time MVP in terms of making the system work.
This defense doesn't function without his versatility, communication and contagious tenacity. Quietly, he is critical to this offense's success, too. Sure, he's limited as a scorer and shooter, but his ball screens, short rolls and on-target passes give the Warriors a reliable, potent counter punch when teams throw multiple defenders at Curry.
"If Draymond is not back, we're not a championship contender," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters in May. "We know that. He's that important to winning and to who we are."
The Warriors owe it to Curry to put maximum effort into their championship chase for as long as he remains in his prime. That only happens with Green inking a new deal in Golden State.
Losing Him Could Prop Up a Division Rival
While Green's subtraction would be crushing on its own, his potential addition elsewhere could compound the Warriors' problems.
The 33-year-old could prop up a number of different teams—this system might fit him like a tailored suit, but his defense and distributing would have value anywhere—but his likeliest landing spot might be the Sacramento Kings, a Pacific Division rival that pushed the Warriors to seven games in the opening round.
The Kings have money to spend, connections to Green (including head coach Mike Brown, who spent six seasons as an assistant in Golden State) and a dire need on the defensive end. Sacramento, who had this past season's most efficient offense, ranked just 24th in efficiency on the game's less glamorous end, per NBA.com.
The Kings have a frontcourt opening, too, with former Warrior Harrison Barnes heading into free agency. If they fill that void with Green, they could enter the championship race and knock the Warriors out of it in a single signing.
Warriors Are More Financially Flexible After Poole-CP3 Trade
In the not-so-distant past, Golden State appeared cap-clogged into oblivion and essentially boxed in by the league's new collective bargaining agreement.
The Warriors found themselves some breathing room anyway, by flipping Jordan Poole and draft considerations to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.
Poole is owed at least $123 million for the next four seasons, per Spotrac. Paul, meanwhile, has nothing guaranteed beyond the 2023-24 season.
Tack on the fact that Klay Thompson is entering the final season of his contract, and the Warriors could suddenly have a viable path moving forward. Should Green and Thompson take team friendly deals, the Dubs could keep this team together and not feel so bogged down by financial constraints.
The Warriors, of course, have never had an issue with paying a premium, but this CBA was designed to punish big spenders like never before. Golden State bought itself a sliver of flexibility in the Poole-Paul trade, and it would be wise to reinvest those funds into Green's future.