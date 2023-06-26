Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura Still No-Doubt Contracts for Lakers amid Rockets Rumors

Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura Still No-Doubt Contracts for Lakers amid Rockets RumorsJune 26, 2023
If the Los Angeles Lakers want continuity during the 2023 NBA offseason, they officially know their biggest threat to it.
The Houston Rockets, who have the league's most cap space, have an extensive wish list for free agency, and Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are firmly on it, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.
Houston's spending power alone is enough to frighten L.A., but the Lakers shouldn't deviate from their plan. Reaves and Hachimura are clear-cut keepers, and the front office should be prepared to pay them as such.
They Fit with Lakers' Stars
When teams have transcendent talents like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, all roster moves made around them should have the elites in mind.
It isn't so much about massaging egos or seeking input as it is the basic basketball goal of positioning those players for maximum success. Reaves and Hachimura just proved capable of scratching that itch.
Reaves' high-IQ play, off-ball activity and budding shot-creation were all massively important parts of L.A.'s sprint to the Western Conference Finals. Hachimura more than held his own, too, boasting an array of inside-the-arc scoring moves (plus a well-timed outside-the-arc hot streak) and flashing his defensive versatility by pestering two-time MVP Nikola Jokić.
Because the Lakers have so much riding on James and Davis, they need players who not only complement them but can also elevate what they're doing. Reaves and Hachimura both just passed that test on the playoff stage.
They Can Help This Team Contend
As the Lakers stumbled through the first half of this past season, it was fair to wonder whether this core's championship window had closed.
Then, L.A. found its form in the second half and rode that momentum wave all the way into the postseason's penultimate round. Reaves and Hachimura were front and center of that turnaround.
Reaves capitalized on an increased role and transformed from a helpful role player to a potential rising star. He was lights-out after the All-Star break (17.6 points on 57.8/44.3/85.6 shooting and 5.5 assists), and he mostly maintained that production in the playoffs (16.9 points on 46.4/44.3/89.5 shooting with 4.6 assists).
Hachimura, meanwhile, impressed to the point that when the Lakers played their elimination game in the conference finals, they started him and entrusted him with 42 minutes of floor time. He couldn't find his form that night, but he still delivered his eighth double-digit scoring effort of the postseason, which he finished by averaging 12.2 points on 55.7/48.7/88.2 shooting in only 24.3 minutes per night.
Lakers Can Prioritize Them in Ways Others May Not
While the Rockets have Reaves and Hachimura on the wish list, they are just two of many players Houston is coveting.
Feigen's list of Houston's other targets include: Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bruce Brown, Jordan Clarkson, Cam Johnson, Donte DiVincenzo, Dillon Brooks, Jakob Poeltl and Dwight Powell. Feigen also noted previous reports tying the Rockets to James Harden and Fred VanVleet.
Reaves and Hachimura are more appealing than some names on that list, but it's hard to imagine the Rockets valuing them over everyone else. The Lakers, meanwhile, can prioritize them in ways Houston simply can't afford to. Since both players are restricted free agents, and the Lakers can match any offer sheets they sign, the Rockets may not want to tie up cap space and risk losing other priority targets in the process.
L.A. really has no excuses here. Reaves seems worth keeping at any price. Hachimura probably won't get the same blank-check treatment, but any deal within reason is one worth paying for the Purple and Gold.