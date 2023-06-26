Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura Still No-Doubt Contracts for Lakers amid Rockets Rumors

0 of 3

Justin Ford/Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Lakers want continuity during the 2023 NBA offseason, they officially know their biggest threat to it.



The Houston Rockets, who have the league's most cap space, have an extensive wish list for free agency, and Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are firmly on it, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Houston's spending power alone is enough to frighten L.A., but the Lakers shouldn't deviate from their plan. Reaves and Hachimura are clear-cut keepers, and the front office should be prepared to pay them as such.

