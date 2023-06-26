Kenny Omega and The Real Winners and Losers From AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023

0 of 9

Credit: All Elite Wrestling.

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling promised a night of dream matches with AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023, and this show certainly delivered on big moments.



Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay renewed their rivalry from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, a match many had labelled as the early match of the year for 2023. They may have upstaged it in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada collided in the ultimate dream match, a first-time collision of The American Dragon and The Rainmaker. Everyone benefited from seeing these two war.



CM Punk's first singles match since his return was a big success, defeating Satoshi Kojima. The Elite, Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii managed to work together to take down The Blackpool Combat Club and Konosuke Takeshita.



Not everyone though walked out of the night in a dream scenario. Hiroshi Tanahashi looked slow against MJF. Daniel Garcia was overshadowed by Orange Cassidy, Zack Sabre Jr. and Katsuyori Shibata.



"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry could not even truly challenge IWGP world heavyweight champion SANADA. Willow Nightingale could not dethrone Toni Storm, but she certainly looked like a dangerous challenger throughout.



It was a night of mostly highs, once again proving the value of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. However, there were clear winners and losers coming out of the night.

