Alabama Guard Jahvon Quinerly Will Enter Transfer Portal

Grace Bradley/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The 2023 SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year posted his decision on social media Sunday.

"Sometimes as time goes on, we know it's time to move on, take risks and follow our heart," Quinerly wrote about his decision.

As a graduate transfer, Quinerly will be eligible to play next season, On3's Joe Tipton reported.

Quinerly averaged 8.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists off the bench for the Crimson Tide last season.

The point guard began his career at Villanova before spending three seasons with Alabama. He started 27 games in 2021-22 before being bumped down the rotation last season after a torn ACL.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported on May 31 that Quinerly said he had withdrawn his name from the 2023 NBA draft and would spend his final year of college eligibility with Alabama.

Quinerly shared a social media post the following day announcing his return to the Crimson Tide. That post was recently deleted, Nick Kelly of The Tuscaloosa News reported.

Quinerly earned his starting spot with Alabama after being named the SEC Tournament's Most Outstanding Player in 2021. He averaged 15.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 points in three tournament games to help the Crimson Tide earn the program's first SEC title in 20 years.

In 2021-22, Quinerly earned NBA draft buzz after ranking second on the team with 13.8 points per game and eighth in the conference with 4.2 assists per contest. Then, in March 2022, he suffered an injury later revealed to be a torn ACL.

The injury required surgery and an extensive rehab process. Quinerly made his return to the court in November but only made it back into the starting rotation one year after the injury, when Alabama took on Mississippi State in the SEC tournament this March. With his help, the Crimson Tide won their second conference title in three seasons.

Without Quinerly, there would be only four returning players on Alabama's roster next season. Since head coach Nate Oats took over in 2019, the program has produced six NBA draft picks, four of them first-rounders.