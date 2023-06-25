Sun's Alyssa Thomas Sets WNBA Record for Regular-Season Triple-Doubles

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Connecticut Sun veteran forward Alyssa Thomas made history in Sunday's 96-72 victory over the Chicago Sky, setting a WNBA record with her fourth career regular-season triple-double.

Thomas finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. It was her second triple-double in the last five days, following Tuesday's 13-point, 15-rebound, 12-assist outing in a win over the Seattle Storm. According to ESPN's M.A. Voepel, "That five-day span is the shortest between triple-doubles by one player in league history."

Las Vegas Aces center Candace Parker and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu are now tied for second with three regular-season triple-doubles. Thomas also has two triple-doubles in the playoffs.

The Sun are 12-3 and rank second in the WNBA behind the Las Vegas Aces (12-1). Connecticut is responsible for Las Vegas' lone loss this year.

After setting the record, Thomas said she's focused on helping the Sun win a WNBA championship, something she has yet to accomplish in her 10-year career in Connecticut.

"I want to win," Thomas said. "We're still trying to bring a championship here. We just continue to grind it out each and every day. My name might be on [the record] but a lot of credit goes to my teammates. So far this year, I feel like it's been the easiest for me with the way they're knocking down shots."