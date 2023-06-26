Buy or Sell Newest NBA Trade and Free-Agency Rumors

2 of 5

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

While there were lots of winners on draft night, Draymond Green could become one of the biggest after a trade that went under the radar among the rest of the night's excitement.

The Kings traded the No. 24 overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks as an incentive to take Richaun Holmes and his remaining two-year, $25.9 million contract off their books. The move now gives Sacramento the fourth-most cap space of any NBA team this summer, up to $35.6 million according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.

Did the Kings already have a potential target in mind?

Just three days earlier, Green declined his $27.6 million player option with the Golden State Warriors, making him an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

"The Kings can now go hunting for Draymond Green, if they wish," ESPN's Brian Windhorst pointed out. He also noted Sacramento head coach Mike Brown, formerly Steve Kerr's lead assistant at Golden State, is "extraordinarily close" with the 33-year-old from their previous time together.

While there's likely some bad blood between Green and Kings fans given how their first-round series went down, those feelings could quickly be washed aside if the veteran forward decides to join a starting lineup featuring De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

For a Sacramento team that ranked 24th defensively last season, adding an all-world defender like Green would not only boost them up the standings, but it would also upset the Warriors as well.

Even if Green ultimately re-signs with Golden State, Sacramento should pursue the four-time All-Star, at the very least driving up the contract price and making financial life more difficult for the Warriors.

Buy or Sell: Buy. Green should be the Kings' No. 1 priority in free agency.