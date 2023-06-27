Ideal Landing Spots for Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Top Restricted NBA Free Agents

0 of 6

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Several of the 2019 NBA draft's best players have already signed long-term extensions. Those who haven't, including Rui Hachimura and Cameron Johnson, will soon have their first opportunity to choose their own team in restricted free agency.

However, their respective teams will have the ability to match any offer sheets they might sign with another squad.

If that wrinkle wasn't in place, this summer's top restricted free agents make sense for plenty of organizations that aren't the incumbents. Here, you'll find the ideal fits for six of them.