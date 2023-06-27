Ideal Landing Spots for Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Top Restricted NBA Free AgentsJune 27, 2023
Ideal Landing Spots for Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Top Restricted NBA Free Agents
Several of the 2019 NBA draft's best players have already signed long-term extensions. Those who haven't, including Rui Hachimura and Cameron Johnson, will soon have their first opportunity to choose their own team in restricted free agency.
However, their respective teams will have the ability to match any offer sheets they might sign with another squad.
If that wrinkle wasn't in place, this summer's top restricted free agents make sense for plenty of organizations that aren't the incumbents. Here, you'll find the ideal fits for six of them.
Rui Hachimura: Los Angeles Lakers
No one will be surprised if the Los Angeles Lakers go star-hunting this summer. We likely haven't seen the last of the Lakers-Kyrie Irving rumors.
But the wiser course forward for L.A. may be leaning on continuity with last season's core that made it to the Western Conference Finals.
On paper, lineups with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have a good mix of size, playmaking and shooting. Hachimura checks two of those boxes, while also being able to guard a variety of players and positions.
This postseason, Hachimura averaged 12.2 points and 1.2 threes per game while shooting 48.7 percent from deep and taking on some of L.A.'s toughest defensive assignments. Keeping him around makes plenty of sense for both player and team.
P.J. Washington: Charlotte Hornets
Like Hachimura, P.J. Washington's best path forward is likely with the team he's already on.
Last week, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto wrote, "Heading into free agency, Charlotte will prioritize bringing back Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, and Dennis Smith Jr." It's not hard to see why the Hornets would want to keep Washington.
His three-point percentage tailed off a bit in 2022-23, but Washington is a career 36.6 percent long-range shooter. His ability to shoot and command defensive attention on the perimeter is an important ingredient in LaMelo Ball-led lineups.
With his ability to get into the paint and size to see all over the floor once he gets there, Ball needs reliable kickout targets. It's a bonus if one of those targets is a 4 or 5.
During their three seasons together, Charlotte's point differential has been slightly better when Ball plays with Washington than it is when he plays without him.
Grant Williams: Dallas Mavericks
The Boston Celtics' acquisition of Kristaps Porziņģis likely means the end of Grant Williams' time in Beantown, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.
The Dallas Mavericks make a lot of sense as a landing spot for the three-and-D forward. So it should come as little surprise that they may have already had contact about a potential deal.
"One league source, granted anonymity since he wasn't authorized to speak publicly, told me Dallas has spoken with the Boston Celtics about a Grant Williams sign-and-trade," The Athletic's Tim Cato wrote.
Whatever the mechanics, Williams on a mid-level-exception-like contract would give Luka Dončić a good catch-and-shoot option to distribute to. Over the last two seasons, he's hit 40.3 percent of his triples.
Williams' size and versatility as a defender would also allow Dallas to play more switch-heavy lineups.
Tre Jones: San Antonio Spurs
Tre Jones isn't a member of the 2019 draft class, but he's also set to become a restricted free agent this summer. However, now is about as bad of a time to leave the San Antonio Spurs as there could possibly be.
With Victor Wembanyama incoming, it makes a ton of sense to bring back a steady-handed floor general who rarely makes mistakes.
Over the last two seasons, Jones has averaged 7.7 assists and 1.8 turnovers per 75 possessions. No one in the league had better marks in both categories over that span. Only three other players, including Tre's brother, Tyus, averaged more than seven assists and fewer than two turnovers per 75 possessions in the same stretch.
Having Jones around to set the table for San Antonio's offense and specifically feed Wembanyama will make his NBA arrival and adjustment much easier.
Austin Reaves: Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic have plenty of potential at the guard spots with Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs and incoming rookie Anthony Black, but the jury is out on all three when it comes to their shooting.
That isn't true of Austin Reaves, who averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers while shooting 56.5 percent overall and 42.6 percent from deep from March 1 through the end of the regular season. He then averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 triples while shooting 46.4 percent overall and 44.3 percent from deep while starting every game for the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs.
Reaves' ability to run an offense, find open teammates and draw fouls was on full display during that stretch. It was so strikingly a strength of the Lakers that LeBron James trusted Reaves to initiate offense from scratch on several key postseason possessions.
Plugging that into lineups that include Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. would give the Magic one of the most dynamic and least predictable young lineups in the NBA. Creation, distribution and shotmaking could come from just about anywhere.
Cameron Johnson: Brooklyn Nets
It looks like multiple teams will be after Cameron Johnson in restricted free agency, including the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets. It's easy to see how he'd fit with both.
That's the beauty of players who combine size and shooting. It's easy to imagine them on most teams.
But Johnson continuing what he started with the Brooklyn Nets is the most intriguing outcome.
The Nets' wealth of shooting and wings made them one of the league's most versatile and switchable teams. Johnson lends himself to both of those strengths.
Over his entire 2022-23 campaign with the Phoenix Suns and Nets, he averaged a career-high 15.5 points while shooting 40.4 percent from deep. While he may not be an All-Defense candidate anytime soon, Johnson's size (6'8" with a 6'10" wingspan) and headiness have helped him be far from a liability on that end of the floor.