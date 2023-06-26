Knicks Should Sign Derrick Rose to New Contract After Declined Option Amid NBA Rumors

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks did not achieve their goal of winning an NBA Championship in 2023 and now, they may be willing to move on in their quest without a former league MVP.

Newsday reported that the team will not pick up Derrick Rose's $15.6 million option.

While that would seem to end any chance of Rose continuing his career in the Big Apple, that does not seem to be the case.

Knicks beat writer for The Atlantic, Fred Katz, reported that there is still a chance the teams continue their relationship on a more team-friendly deal.

Furthermore, Steve Popper of Newsday reported that Rose is beloved by both the Knicks and head coach Tom Thibodeau. He was a total pro during his benching and remained a "voice in the locker room," making him invaluable even as his lay on the court diminished.

And therein lies his value to the team.

The Knicks are still a relatively young, inexperienced team. They have not achieved the success, nor do they have the veteran leadership, to guide them to it.

While they played admirably in this year's postseason, making it all the way to the semis before being eliminated by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, it was the first real taste of a stage that big with pressure that heavy.

Rose is a former league MVP who has made it to the NBA Finals as a member of the Chicago Bulls. He knows what it takes to thrive and succeed at the sport's highest level and is still an asset to the organization, even as his stats reflect diminishing results.

One more year of a team-friendly deal that gives the Knicks the opportunity to benefit from his leadership while giving Julius Randle, Josh Hart and the rest of the team a chance to get their feet under them, is a business decision that can only have positive effect.

Would such a deal give Rose the opportunity to get on the floor more? No, but it is unlikely he receives that anywhere given the decline in every major statistic we saw this past season.

Staying with a young, hungry team with upward momentum is the right call for a guy who has done it all, left a positive impression on the locker room and wants one more shot at the NBA title that eluded him.

It is a mutually beneficial relationship and one both sides should ensure continues for at least one more season.