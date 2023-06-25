Vanessa Nygaard Fired by Mercury; Nikki Blue Named Interim HC for Rest of WNBA Season

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Phoenix Mercury announced Sunday they fired head coach Vanessa Nygaard amid a 2-10 start to the 2023 WNBA season.

Nikki Blue will coach the team on an interim basis.

Nygaard leaves with a 17-31 overall record during her season and a half in charge.

