WWE's Braun Strowman Calls Wrestlers 'Assh--es' If They Leak Details to Dirt Sheets

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman had some strong words this week for wrestlers who leak backstage information to dirt sheets.

According to Felix Upton of Ringside News, Strowman took part in an Instagram Live session and when asked for some inside scoops, he was highly critical of wrestlers who provide confidential details to wrestling reporters, saying: "Like, everyone asking me behind-the-scenes questions about wrestling, like, give me a break. I don't know any of that stuff, and wrestlers who stooge off to the dirt sheets are assh--es."

There are several wrestling news sites or "dirt sheets" that report on inside info within the wrestling business, and while their sources vary, some of the leaks can come from the wrestlers themselves at times.

While that comes with the territory in wrestling and many other industries, it can be argued that it takes away from the enjoyment of the entertainment at times due to surprises being spoiled and even misinformation getting spread.

Strowman, 39, broke into the wrestling business when he signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2013 after previously competing in strongman competitions.

He made his WWE main roster debut in 2015 and became a one-time universal champion, one-time intercontinental champion and two-time Raw tag team champion before his surprising release in 2021.

The Monster of All Monsters returned to WWE last September and later began teaming with Ricochet.

Earlier this month, Strowman confirmed in an Instagram video that he underwent surgery to fuse the C4 and C5 vertebrae in his neck.

Strowman acknowledged that he faces a long road to recovery, but vowed to return to the ring once he is healed.

