3 Instant Reactions to Deandre Ayton Rumors He Won't Be Traded by Suns in Free Agency

1 of 3

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix made Ayton a franchise cornerstone when it selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

The University of Arizona product has been solid but nowhere near the level of Luka Dončić, who was taken two picks later. Teams expect No. 1 picks to be franchise cornerstones for years to come, and Ayton hasn't quite reached that level.

But he will be expected to in 2023-24.

Anything less than a championship with a roster that features Durant, Booker and Beal will be a failure, dialing up the pressure on Ayton and others to successfully fill their roles. He will never be the focus of opposing defenses with so much talent around him, which should clear the way for rim-running opportunities and plenty of clean looks.

He needs to produce in such an environment, especially to take some of the burden off the shoulders of the three stars when the pressure is dialed up in the playoffs.

Ayton also can no longer blame his much-scrutinized relationship with former head coach Monty Williams since Frank Vogel is now in charge of the Suns' sideline. Big men such as Roy Hibbert and Anthony Davis have thrived under Vogel's coaching, and the expectation will be that Ayton does the same in Phoenix.

If he doesn't, he could be seen as a scapegoat for a playoff run that ends without a championship.