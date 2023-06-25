3 Instant Reactions to Deandre Ayton Rumors He Won't Be Traded by Suns in Free Agency

3 Instant Reactions to Deandre Ayton Rumors He Won't Be Traded by Suns in Free AgencyJune 25, 2023
It has been an offseason of change for the Phoenix Suns, but the starting center spot is reportedly going to look the same as it has for the past five seasons.
Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported Sunday that Phoenix does not plan on trading Deandre Ayton after acquiring Bradley Beal in a deal with the Washington Wizards. Haynes noted the Suns believe the big man's value "is at an all-time high" in a lineup with Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and wants to see how the roster plays together.
With that in mind, here are some reactions to the news that Ayton will once again anchor Phoenix's frontcourt.
2023-24 Is the Most Pressure-Packed Season of Ayton's Career
Phoenix made Ayton a franchise cornerstone when it selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NBA draft.
The University of Arizona product has been solid but nowhere near the level of Luka Dončić, who was taken two picks later. Teams expect No. 1 picks to be franchise cornerstones for years to come, and Ayton hasn't quite reached that level.
But he will be expected to in 2023-24.
Anything less than a championship with a roster that features Durant, Booker and Beal will be a failure, dialing up the pressure on Ayton and others to successfully fill their roles. He will never be the focus of opposing defenses with so much talent around him, which should clear the way for rim-running opportunities and plenty of clean looks.
He needs to produce in such an environment, especially to take some of the burden off the shoulders of the three stars when the pressure is dialed up in the playoffs.
Ayton also can no longer blame his much-scrutinized relationship with former head coach Monty Williams since Frank Vogel is now in charge of the Suns' sideline. Big men such as Roy Hibbert and Anthony Davis have thrived under Vogel's coaching, and the expectation will be that Ayton does the same in Phoenix.
If he doesn't, he could be seen as a scapegoat for a playoff run that ends without a championship.
Ayton Finally Receives a Vote of Confidence
It has always felt like Ayton's future with the Suns was somewhat precarious.
After all, the team didn't make him a max contract offer when he was eligible for an extension in 2021 and allowed him to become a restricted free agent last offseason. That doesn't exactly suggest Phoenix's front office firmly believes in him as its franchise center, and there wasn't a formal response until he signed an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers last offseason.
Phoenix matched the four-year, $133 million deal, but the entire ordeal felt like an exercise in reluctant acceptance.
Throw in the reality he has consistently been linked in trade rumors and speculation dating back over a year, and the team hasn't seemed to show much confidence in him during the early portion of his career.
That is changing.
Haynes highlighted Phoenix's belief in the big man's value in his report, and Vogel already told reporters, "I think he can be one of the best centers in the league. ... There are still areas that he can grow offensively, but I'm intent on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player."
Perhaps the overdue vote of confidence from the only NBA organization he has ever known will motivate Ayton during the most critical season of his career.
Jokić on Everyone's Minds
The Suns already made plenty of noise by trading for Beal, but they'd be due for even more roster shuffling had they decided to trade Ayton.
But they also live in a Western Conference where the biggest obstacle to a championship is at the center position.
Phoenix and everyone else has to figure out a way to defeat Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets. That will be even more difficult without a quality center.
Ayton isn't going to shut down Jokić—nor is anyone else—but trading him and perhaps getting smaller was not going to help counter the two-time MVP, either. Ayton is at least a physical big who can be an imposing presence against Jokić if he plays to his full potential.
Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kristaps Porziņģis or Bam Adebayo might be waiting in the NBA Finals if the Suns do get past the Nuggets, only increasing the need for quality frontcourt players.
The front office understands that, which surely played a role in the decision to keep Ayton.