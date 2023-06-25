X

    NBA Fans Roast Suns amid Rumors Deandre Ayton Won't Be Traded in 2023 NBA Free Agency

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 25, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 7: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns shoots a free throw during the game during round two game four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 7, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Phoenix Suns are reportedly planning to keep center Deandre Ayton rather than trade him, leading to some opinionated takes from NBA fans on Twitter.

    Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and NBA on TNT reported Sunday that the Suns are "moving forward" with the plan of hanging onto Ayton.

    Haynes added that the Suns believe "Ayton's value to the franchise is at an all-time high," and they want to see what he can do alongside Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the latter of whom was recently acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards.

    Ayton has been the subject of trade rumors for well over a year, and there was some thought the Suns would move on from him last offseason, but they instead matched a restricted free agent offer sheet he signed with the Indiana Pacers.

    It was also speculated that Ayton would be part of the Beal trade, but Phoenix parted with veteran point guard Chris Paul as the primary piece instead.

    Given the seemingly tenuous nature of the relationship between Ayton and the Suns, and his struggles in the playoffs last season, many questioned if keeping him is the right move:

    Big Perk burner @mamommascooking

    No team gone win a championship with Ayton as a starting C. They need to buy him out and get someone like Brooke Lopez, Javale or Dwight Howard

    NBA Fans Roast Suns amid Rumors Deandre Ayton Won't Be Traded in 2023 NBA Free Agency
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Cristian Dorin @ccristiandorin

    Still 2nd round Playoffs exist w him on the team

    winterfox @wintercIouds

    suns and twolves in full sprint to see who can ruin their team for the next decade first

    Boston Knick @BostonKnick

    Their plan?.....riiiight <a href="https://t.co/20lN4dRR0B">pic.twitter.com/20lN4dRR0B</a>

    Cama⚕️ @SAYY0UWILL

    KD is never winning a ring again <a href="https://t.co/Ce261ZR1hL">pic.twitter.com/Ce261ZR1hL</a>

    Huncho @ErickHuncho

    They not advancing anywhere with this roster depth <a href="https://t.co/XoHcP3joew">pic.twitter.com/XoHcP3joew</a>

    D  m z @Dami91999073

    The one guy they need to get rid of 🤦🏾‍♂️

    drip LeMahieu @djLeMahieuRBW

    keeping mid

    Ryan Adair @txryan2

    With what money??

    Konty @LFC_K0nty

    suns are on life support next season again

    The Suns reached the NBA Finals in 2021 before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks, and they posted the NBA's best record the following season, but they lost in the second round of the playoffs.

    With Phoenix hovering around middling playoff status for much of last season, the front office got aggressive by acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and multiple draft picks.

    The Suns experienced another second-round playoff exit, though, prompting them to fire head coach Monty Williams and acquire another All-Star-caliber player in Ayton.

    Phoenix arguably has the best starting lineup in the NBA now, but it has virtually no depth, and trading Ayton may have been the easiest way to get some back.

    The Suns selected Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, and while he has been a solid player, he hasn't been an All-Star.

    He averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game last season, but he was a liability during their second-round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets and had no answer for two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić.

    In 10 playoff games, Ayton's averaged dropped to 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds, and he was benched at times in favor of Jock Landale.

    It is possible Ayton could bounce back and truly hit his stride with so much elite talent around him, but there is clearly some uncertainty among fans about that coming to fruition.