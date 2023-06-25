NHL Mock Draft 2023: Order of Selections and 1st-Round Predictions

2 of 3

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

It would be a huge surprise if the draft doesn't begin with Chicago taking Bedard. He's the best player in this year's class, and it's been widely assumed he'd go No. 1 for quite some time, even before the order was set.

Now that it's known the Blackhawks will pick first, they appear poised to add Bedard, who could become a core player for the franchise for many years to come. He's coming off a strong 2022-23 season in which he tallied 71 goals and 72 assists over 57 games for Regina in the WHL.

Just how talented is Bedard? NHL.com's Adam Kimelman compared the youngster to one of the current top players in the league, noting he "could be the best prospect to enter the NHL since Connor McDavid," the Edmonton Oilers center who has led the league in points in five of the past seven seasons.

"The 17-year-old has dominated every level he's played at, and he's done it while usually being the youngest player on his team," Kimelman wrote. "Bedard is a generational talent with the ability to fast-forward the Blackhawks back into Stanley Cup playoff contention."

That would be the ideal scenario for Chicago, which has missed the playoffs in five of the past six seasons. The sooner Bedard gets onto one of the Blackhawks' top lines, the sooner they may return to the postseason picture.

Chicago should move one step closer Wednesday night, when it's expected to pick Bedard. And how does he feel about potentially becoming the Blackhawks' new franchise player?

"The history with that organization and that city with sports would be unbelievable," Bedard recently said, per The Athletic's Scott Powers. "We'll see what happens. If they do select me, that would be a huge honor."

Expect that to happen as soon as the draft gets underway and Chicago is on the clock.