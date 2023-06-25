NHL Mock Draft 2023: Order of Selections and 1st-Round Predictions

NHL Mock Draft 2023: Order of Selections and 1st-Round PredictionsJune 25, 2023
Time is running out for the NHL's 32 teams to finalize their draft preparations. The league's 2023 draft is set to begin Wednesday and then wrap up Thursday, with the entirety of the two-day event taking place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
The Chicago Blackhawks own the No. 1 overall pick for only the second time in the franchise's history. The previous occurrence was in 2007, when they selected Patrick Kane.
It seems highly likely the Blackhawks will use the top selection on Connor Bedard, a 17-year-old center who plays for Regina in the WHL. However, it's much less clear how the rest of the draft could unfold from there.
Here's an updated mock for the first round of this year's NHL draft.
1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard, C, Regina
2. Anaheim Ducks: Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan
3. Columbus Blue Jackets: Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro
4. San Jose Sharks: Matvei Michkov, RW, Ska St. Petersburg
5. Montreal Canadiens: David Reinbacher, D, Kloten
6. Arizona Coyotes: William Smith, C, USA U-18 NTDP
7. Philadelphia Flyers: Ryan Leonard, RW, USA U-18 NTDP
8. Washington Capitals: Dalibor Dvorsky, C, Aik
9. Detroit Red Wings: Gabriel Perreault, RW, USA U-18 NTDP
10. St. Louis Blues: Nate Danielson, C, Brandon
11. Vancouver Canucks: Tom Willander, D, Rogle Jr.
12. Arizona Coyotes (via Ottawa Senators): Matthew Wood, RW, UConn
13. Buffalo Sabres: Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea Jr.
14. Pittsburgh Penguins: Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg
15. Nashville Predators: Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound
16. Calgary Flames: Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver
17. Detroit Red Wings (via New York Islanders): Eduard Sale, LW, Brno
18. Winnipeg Jets: Oliver Moore, C, USA U-18 NTDP
19. Chicago Blackhawks (via Tampa Bay Lightning): Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa
20. Seattle Kraken: Dmitri Simashev, D, Yaroslavl Jr.
21. Minnesota Wild: Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw
22. Philadelphia Flyers (via Los Angeles Kings): Oliver Bonk, D, London
23. New York Rangers: David Edstrom, C, Frolunda Jr.
24. Nashville Predators (via Edmonton Oilers): Etienne Morin, D, Moncton
25. St. Louis Blues (via Toronto Maple Leafs): Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin
26. San Jose Sharks (via New Jersey Devils): Michael Hrabal, G, Omaha
27. Colorado Avalanche: Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury
28. Toronto Maple Leafs (via Boston Bruins): Bradly Nadeau, LW, Penticton
29. St. Louis Blues (via Dallas Stars): Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon
30. Carolina Hurricanes: Danny Nelson, C, USA U-18 NTDP
31. Montreal Canadiens (via Florida Panthers): Carson Rehkopf, LW, Kitchener
32. Vegas Golden Knights: Gavin Brindley, C, Michigan
Bedard a Lock to Go to Blackhawks at No. 1
It would be a huge surprise if the draft doesn't begin with Chicago taking Bedard. He's the best player in this year's class, and it's been widely assumed he'd go No. 1 for quite some time, even before the order was set.
Now that it's known the Blackhawks will pick first, they appear poised to add Bedard, who could become a core player for the franchise for many years to come. He's coming off a strong 2022-23 season in which he tallied 71 goals and 72 assists over 57 games for Regina in the WHL.
Just how talented is Bedard? NHL.com's Adam Kimelman compared the youngster to one of the current top players in the league, noting he "could be the best prospect to enter the NHL since Connor McDavid," the Edmonton Oilers center who has led the league in points in five of the past seven seasons.
"The 17-year-old has dominated every level he's played at, and he's done it while usually being the youngest player on his team," Kimelman wrote. "Bedard is a generational talent with the ability to fast-forward the Blackhawks back into Stanley Cup playoff contention."
That would be the ideal scenario for Chicago, which has missed the playoffs in five of the past six seasons. The sooner Bedard gets onto one of the Blackhawks' top lines, the sooner they may return to the postseason picture.
Chicago should move one step closer Wednesday night, when it's expected to pick Bedard. And how does he feel about potentially becoming the Blackhawks' new franchise player?
"The history with that organization and that city with sports would be unbelievable," Bedard recently said, per The Athletic's Scott Powers. "We'll see what happens. If they do select me, that would be a huge honor."
Expect that to happen as soon as the draft gets underway and Chicago is on the clock.
How Will the Rest of the Top 5 Unfold?
Bedard should go to the Blackhawks at No. 1. But how will the picks that immediately follow play out? There could be some surprises, or the teams that will be on the clock shortly after Chicago may take the players that most mocks are projecting them to take.
According to The Athletic's Corey Pronman, the Anaheim Ducks will likely be deciding between two players at No. 2.
"Half the people in the NHL think it will be Fantilli, half the league thinks it will be Leo Carlsson," Pronman wrote. "It's considered very close between the two players with a lot of teams."
Fantilli seems to be the favorite to go to Anaheim, though. Many mocks have the Ducks taking the Michigan center, who had 30 goals and 35 assists in 36 games during his first collegiate season with the Wolverines.
If Fantilli goes to Anaheim at No. 2, then Carlsson should get selected by Columbus at No. 3. They're the two best players in the class after Bedard, and they're likely to get picked quickly.
The rest of the top five is much less predictable, which can also be said about the remainder of the draft. But one player who should go within the first five picks is Austrian defenseman David Reinbacher, who could be a great fit for Montreal at No. 5.