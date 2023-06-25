X

    Brandon Vázquez Wows USMNT Fans as Late Goal Earns Draw vs. Jamaica in 2023 Gold Cup

    Erin WalshJune 25, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 24: Brandon Vazquez #19 of United States celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Group A match between United States and Jamaica as part of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup at Soldier Field on June 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
    Omar Vega/Getty Images

    After claiming their second straight Concacaf Nations League title and sending a clear message to the rest of the confederation, the United States men's national team set out to defend the Gold Cup on Saturday night at Solider Field in Chicago.

    Goalkeeper Matt Turner, defender Miles Robinson and winger Alejandro Zendeja were the only players held over from the Nations League roster as players like Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Aaron Long and DeAndre Yedlin got the call to play in the Gold Cup.

    On a night where the Americans seemingly just didn't have the "it" factor, Brandon Vázquez played hero with a late equalizer as the USMNT and Jamaica played to an 1-1 draw in the opening match of the Concacaf Gold Cup and are now tied atop the Group A standings.

    After trailing for much of the match, Vázquez finally scored in the 88th minute to tie the game 1-1 and send American fans into a frenzy.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    CINCY'S FINEST BRANDON VAZQUEZ! 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/fNn2cGMfXS">pic.twitter.com/fNn2cGMfXS</a>

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    BRANDON VAZQUEZ. LORD THAT MUST HAVE FELT GOOD. DUDE NEEDS TO START 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    AO @AmericanOutlaws

    WE HAVE A SAVIOR AND HIS NAME IS VAZQUEZ

    Ryan Rosenblatt @RyanRosenblatt

    Playing Brandon Vazquez works!

    Favian Renkel @FavianRenkel

    This is why Brandon Vazquez and Jesus Ferreira should be on the pitch together. Two dynamic offensive players in MLS. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    Doug Roberson @DougRobersonAJC

    Vazquez should always be starting. I said it throughout we qualifying and World Cup.<br>His size, speed and skill are unique in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/usmnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#usmnt</a> pool

    The Americans got out to a rough start on Saturday night and things quickly turned from bad to worse when Jamaica's Damion Lowe scored in the 13th minute to put the Reggae Boyz up 1-0 early.

    Long and Matt Miazga were heavily criticized for their defending on the set piece.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Damion Lowe gives <a href="https://twitter.com/jff_football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jff_football</a> the early lead! 🇯🇲 <a href="https://t.co/o9aY8ZaXcw">pic.twitter.com/o9aY8ZaXcw</a>

    MLS Buzz @MLS_Buzz

    Aaron Long isn't even a top 10 American center back in MLS and the fact that he's on the national team is a disgrace.

    Eevry Goren @ImNotMcLovingit

    Miazga-Long is my nightmare center back pairing for a reason

    Jamaica had the opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the 27th minute when Aidan Morris caught Kevon Lambert in the chest with his boot in the penalty area. Leon Bailey stepped up to take the penalty, but his poor effort on the scoring chance resulted in a big save by Turner.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    MATT TURNER SAYS NO ❌🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/QSkXbaUE8G">pic.twitter.com/QSkXbaUE8G</a>

    marisa | 6 days until indy 5 @marisaonfilm

    x ray of matt turner <a href="https://t.co/chu9XzZqZe">pic.twitter.com/chu9XzZqZe</a>

    The United States turned up the dial following Turner's save, and Long provided the Americans with perhaps their best scoring chance of the first half in the 34th minute on a header that was sent just over the crossbar.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Aaron Long with the header attempt 😤 <a href="https://t.co/SWxT0n7MFk">pic.twitter.com/SWxT0n7MFk</a>

    The United States and Jamaica opened the second half with a few exchanged chances, though the Americans had the better of the opportunities and could have walked away with a victory had they played better.

    One of the USMNT's best chances came in the 71st minute when Cristian Roldan fired the ball on the net from the penalty area. Jamaica's Andre Blake, a two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, made a brilliant save to keep the Reggae Boyz ahead.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/PhilaUnion?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhilaUnion</a>'s Andre Blake with the phenomenal save! <a href="https://t.co/37HCnlxVod">pic.twitter.com/37HCnlxVod</a>

    While the USMNT walked away with a draw, it's clear the team collectively needs to be better if it hopes to make a deep run in this tournament.

    And although the U.S. earned a draw, American fans on Twitter ripped the team's poor roster selection for the Gold Cup as players like Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah and more are not playing:

    Will Ryan @will_ryan14

    This Gold Cup Roster is a joke. We seem to think that we are above CONCACAF opponents with our B/C roster. We are not. We are still a nation that should bring our A team to every event. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/usmnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#usmnt</a>

    Mike Mayes @coachbones23

    USMNT looks awful…clear difference in this B team vs last weeks roster. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nomoreyedlinormiazga?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nomoreyedlinormiazga</a>

    Erich Stacy @ErichStacy15

    Jordan Morris AND Aaron Long shouldn't be on any <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> roster let alone starting.

    Chris Kessell @THEChrisKessell

    What was the thought process on this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> roster? <br><br>Who had input in it?

    Mind of Abram @MindOfAbram

    Clearly this roster was put together by a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> fan who wanted to make a point about the difference between Europe and MLS.

    Veronica-Corningware @andreaUSA7373

    There's a reason why some of these players are left off the roster for big moments <br>With the exception of Matt Turner this is the B team <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jamaica?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jamaica</a> ⚽️

    Daniel Torres @KingTorres1st

    Some boo's starting to be heard around Soldier Field out of frustration towards the U.S. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    Steve Leer @SteveLeer

    If the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> is this bad against Jamaica, how bad will it be against Mexico and Honduras? You bring a second-string roster you get second-rate results. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldCup</a>

    Patrick Sawyer @PatrickS615

    This is the USMNT's C team. If that. None of these guys (except Turner) would be expected to contribute. Yedlin might be the only one even in real contention to make the roster for the Copa America next year.<br><br>They still shouldn't be losing to Jamaica. This isn't a disaster tho.

    Mark Redmann @MarkRedmann

    These <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> scrubs aren't worth my time. Give me a break with this roster.

    Sending second-rate players to the Gold Cup could ultimately cost the United States the chance to win the tournament for the third time since 2017.

    The USMNT's quest for the Gold Cup will continue on Wednesday with a match against Saint Kitts and Nevis at 10 p.m. ET. The Americans will end the group stage with a meeting with Trinidad and Tobago on July 2.