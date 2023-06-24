NBA Trade Rumors: Josh Green, Jaden Hardy Were Eyed by Hawks in Mavericks Talks

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

A potential draft day trade between the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks was extremely close to pulling through, but an inability to settle on the package squashed the move.

The two franchises were looking to swap picks 10 and 15, but the players switching with the picks is where the issues arose. A big issue came with Hawks center Clint Capela, as his inclusion derailed the talks, as reported by Marc Stein.

"Sources say that Hawks, who tried in vain to trade No. 15 and John Collins to Dallas for No. 10 and Dāvis Bertāns, told the Mavericks they would surrender Capela only if the Mavericks added swingman Josh Green to the trade," Stein wrote. "The Mavericks, sources say, rejected that idea like they did all proposals involving Collins."

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast that the Hawks also valued guard Jaden Hardy, but Dallas was also unwilling to part with him.

"The Mavericks asked for Clint Capela," MacMahon said. "My understanding is that the Hawks asked for the Mavericks to throw in Josh Green or Jaden Hardy, which that's a no-go. Those are young players that the Mavericks really like."

Capela is a nine-year veteran with a career average of 12.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. He has spent three seasons in Atlanta and has formed chemistry with Hawks star Trae Young.

Green, a 2020 first-round pick, has seen steady improvement each season, while Hardy is a 2022 second-round pick who just finished a rookie campaign that saw him average 8.8 points in 48 games.

Both team's would select with their picks, with the Maverick's taking Carson Wallace at 10 and Atlanta taking Kobe Bufkin at 15. The Mavericks would move Wallace to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Dereck Lively II, who the Thunder took with the 12th pick.