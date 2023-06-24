NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porziņģis Was Eyed by Jazz as FA Target Before Celtics Trade

Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

It appears Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens beat his former boss, Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge, to the punch when it comes to Kristaps Porziņģis.

The Celtics acquired Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards in the three-team deal that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, but had the veteran big man made it to the open market this summer, the Jazz were expected to show "strong free agent interest" in the Latvian, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

