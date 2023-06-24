Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Gets MiLB 1st-Pitch Offer After Errant Throw at Yankees Game

AP Photo/John Minchillo

San Antonio Spurs No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama may have failed to impress when he threw the opening pitch at a New York Yankees game earlier this week, but it sounds like he'll get a chance at redemption.

According to TMZ, Wembanyama has an "open invitation" to throw an opening pitch for the San Antonio Missions, who are the San Diego Padres Double-A minor league affiliate.

"The entire city of San Antonio, as you can imagine, is incredibly excited about Victor being a Spur," the team stated. The Missions play 15 minutes away from the Spurs' home of AT&T Center at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

The 19-year-old Frenchman got his first chance at throwing an opening pitch on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, and it was just a tad bit outside.

After he was drafted by the Spurs, Wembanyama expressed a desire to have a do-over, telling ESPN's JJ Redick, "I wish I could do it again, man ... I'm gonna do way better."

Now, he could get his opportunity.