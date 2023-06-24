X

    Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Gets MiLB 1st-Pitch Offer After Errant Throw at Yankees Game

    Doric SamJune 24, 2023

    Victor Wembanyama, a projected first-round NBA draft pick, prepares to throw the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    AP Photo/John Minchillo

    San Antonio Spurs No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama may have failed to impress when he threw the opening pitch at a New York Yankees game earlier this week, but it sounds like he'll get a chance at redemption.

    According to TMZ, Wembanyama has an "open invitation" to throw an opening pitch for the San Antonio Missions, who are the San Diego Padres Double-A minor league affiliate.

    "The entire city of San Antonio, as you can imagine, is incredibly excited about Victor being a Spur," the team stated. The Missions play 15 minutes away from the Spurs' home of AT&T Center at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

    The 19-year-old Frenchman got his first chance at throwing an opening pitch on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, and it was just a tad bit outside.

    YES Network @YESNetwork

    Victor Wembanyama's first pitch at Yankee Stadium 🏀⚾️ <a href="https://t.co/WWydat2ECa">pic.twitter.com/WWydat2ECa</a>

    After he was drafted by the Spurs, Wembanyama expressed a desire to have a do-over, telling ESPN's JJ Redick, "I wish I could do it again, man ... I'm gonna do way better."

    Now, he could get his opportunity.