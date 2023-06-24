James Harden Rumors: 76ers 'Determined' to Work Out New Contract in NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly intent on signing veteran guard James Harden to a new contract in free agency.

Appearing Friday on SportsCenter, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the Sixers are "determined" to retain Harden, who has until June 29 to decide whether to pick up his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season.

Assuming Harden opts out and becomes a free agent, Wojnarowski reported that he and the 76ers are expected to negotiate, as he isn't likely to get a "traditional, full-max, long-term deal that he's been able to command throughout his career" from Philly.

Wojnarowski also said there has been "mutual interest" between Harden and one of his former teams in the Houston Rockets, but Houston currently has the most salary-cap space in the NBA and will have other options to explore in free agency.

This year's free-agent class isn't quite as deep as some past years, but the 2023 market features several big names.

Perennial All-Stars Harden and Kyrie Irving could change teams, while Fred VanVleet and Kyle Kuzma could be difference-makers in 2023-24 and beyond. Stars Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson have headlined a robust trade rumor mill, and eyes are on Deandre Ayton following Bradley Beal's trade to the Phoenix Suns.

With high-profile teams like the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers expected to be active to fill out their rosters, we could see a number of veterans take a discount in search of a championship. The Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are also armed with significant cap space they can use to improve their youth-laden rosters—including No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio—so there should be a lot of action when free agency opens on June 30.

