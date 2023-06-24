Suns, Deandre Ayton Should Stay Together amid NBA Trade Rumors

Suns, Deandre Ayton Should Stay Together amid NBA Trade RumorsJune 24, 2023
Circumstances change quickly in the NBA, though, and that's exactly what has transpired and continues taking in place in Phoenix.
The Suns have already switched coaches (Monty Williams out, Frank Vogel in) and starting guards (Chris Paul out, Bradley Beal in). They have a standing need for depth and could use that as rationale for moving Ayton, the top pick in 2018 who's been consistently inconsistent thus far in his career, but that no longer appears the route where the Suns are heading.
In fact, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM characterized an Ayton deal as "very unlikely."
This might be a surprising turn to many—both sides appeared ready to move on just one month ago—but it makes sense.
Ayton Is Getting a Fresh Start with Frank Vogel
Ayton's relationship with Williams seemed, from the outside looking in, chilly at best or nonexistent at worst.
Vogel's arrival gives Ayton a clean slate. Moreover, Vogel, who has experienced his greatest success with an impact player at center, sounds downright eager to coach Ayton and hopeful of what his future could hold.
"I think he can be one of the best centers in the league," Vogel told reporters. "... There are still areas that he can grow offensively, but I'm intent on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player."
If Ayton feels supported by Vogel in a way he perhaps didn't by Williams, that he could be big for his focus, engagement and commitment to playing a role.
Ayton's Trade Market Hasn't Taken Shape
It's possible that if rival teams were hot on Ayton's heels, he might have been out of Phoenix by now.
That just hasn't happened, though.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently characterized Ayton's trade market as "lean" and noted there wasn't an "obvious deal" to make. Modern teams aren't exactly enamored with non-shooting centers, and it's not like Ayton is cheap.
Throw in Phoenix's apparently obvious motivations to move him, and teams couldn't have been incentivized to lob more than low-ball offers at the Suns. If that changes, it could be time to have a conversation, but selling low on Ayton makes no sense.
Ayton's Best Is More Impactful Than Role-Playing Depth Pieces
When Ayton is at his best, he's a legitimate difference-maker. He can pile up points, control the glass and protect the paint. You could argue Phoenix hasn't featured him enough in this offense, and he's still been good for 17.6 points a night on 60.9 percent shooting the past two seasons.
He isn't always at his best, obviously, but that upside is always present. Maybe Vogel helps Ayton stay at a higher level for longer. Perhaps the arrival of Beal—one of three elite offensive forces now residing in the desert—will make Phoenix better able to withstand Ayton's off nights.
If he's good more often than not and great on occasion, he could be incredibly impactful for a team's fourth option. The Suns should bet on his presence being worth more than the couple of depth pieces he'd bring back in a trade.
Could Phoenix use another spot-up shooter, perimeter stopper or spark-plug scorer? Sure. Would any of those players see crunch-time minutes in critical contests? Quite possibly not.
The Suns' depth issues are real and concerning, but talent often trumps all else in this league. Ayton simply offers more of it than the role players who would head back to Phoenix in a trade.