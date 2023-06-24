Magic's Paolo Banchero Reportedly to Play for Team USA at 2023 FIBA World Cup

Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

Team USA is reportedly adding the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year to its roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup this summer.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has committed to play for the United States in the tournament.

The FIBA World Cup will begin Aug. 25 and run through Sept. 10. It will be held across three different host nations in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

