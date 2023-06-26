Veteran Free-Agent Contracts Cowboys Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 3

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

The Dallas Cowboys are widely expected to be playoff contenders again in 2023. As quarterback Dak Prescott recently noted, the Cowboys have won 12 games in each of the last two seasons and could be pushing toward title contention.



"It's the first time in my career I can say I feel like consecutive seasons are building," Prescott told 96.7 The Ticket (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota).



However, it must also be noted that Dallas hasn't advanced past the divisional round since the 1995 season. If the Cowboys hope to buck the trend and earn a real shot at the Lombardi Trophy, they might want to add a few final pieces between now and training camp.



Below, we'll identify three areas of the roster that could stand to be addressed and dive into three unsigned veterans the Cowboys must consider signing with the $24.1 million in cap space they have remaining.

