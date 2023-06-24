Auston Matthews Would Be Wise to Sign New Maple Leafs Contract Amid Latest NHL Rumors

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

What does Auston Matthews' future with the Toronto Maple Leafs look like?

It is a question causing great intrigue and, in some cases, concern among fans of the Original Six squad. After all, No. 34 is the face of the franchise and the guy around whom they have placed all of their hopes and dreams for the first Stanley Cup trophy since 1967.

He is the guy expected to lead Toronto to the pinnacle of professional hockey but he has a contract that is up at the end of next season and both sides are hopeful of getting a new deal done.

So much so that general manager Brad Treliving, team advisor Shane Doan and Matthews' agent Judd Muldavor all traveled to Arizona to meet with the star center according to David Pagnotta of NHL Network. The report also states that Matthews is expected to have a greater role in the negotiation of the deal.

He should and, more importantly, he must work with team officials to get the deal done, not just for the sake of the Maple Leafs organization and its fans moving forward but for his own sake.



Matthews has six All-Star appearances, a Calder Memorial trophy, two "Rocket" Richard trophies, a Hart Memorial and a Ted Lindsay award. He also just completed his fourth consecutive year of 40 goals.

He has lived up to his potential on the stat line but to this point, the one goal he and his team have had since day one continues to elude him.

Not only does the 56-year Stanley Cup drought rage on but the Leafs under Matthews still have not advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs. There is a mounting sentiment that this Leafs team, and its star, cannot win the big one and the last thing all involved needs is for contractual uncertainty to hover over a potentially defining season.

Getting the deal done sooner rather than later would also open the door for the team's brass to focus on inking a new contract with William Nylander, himself in need of a deal before the end of next season.

"I have a full year (before free agency), and obviously I want to stay here," he told reporters at the conclusion of the season.

Nylander tied Matthews with 40 goals and established himself as an integral part of Toronto's future. Matthews may be the guy in Toronto but he is not the only guy there and will players around him to help get the team to where they want to be. Getting his teammate under contract would help with that, but only after Matthews, himself, puts pen to paper.

Matthews is the centerpiece of the franchise and to reward him for a job well done to this point, and ensure a bright future for a championship-hungry fan base, he has to work with the team to get a deal done.

The alternative is entering a season surrounded by great uncertainty, with improved teams in the East and no guarantee that the postseason awaits. Those ingredients make for distractions which, in turn, breed controversies.

Neither Matthews nor the Leafs need that entering a pivotal season for both of their legacies.