USMNT vs. Jamaica: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Gold Cup

Mike Janosz/USSF/Getty Images

The USMNT roster is full of players in need of strong tournaments to be considered in the true first team.

Yedlin, Morris, Aaron Long, Cristian Roldan and Matt Turner are the most experienced players on the roster, but only one or two of them could be considered full-time first-teamers.

Fourteen members of the USMNT squad have fewer than 10 international appearances, so the Gold Cup will serve as a proving ground for them ahead of the second Gregg Berhalter era.

Berhalter was re-hired as USMNT head coach last week, but he not serve as the head coach for the Gold Cup. Callaghan, who was one of Berhalter's assistants, was the interim boss for the Nations League and will serve in the same role for the Gold Cup.

Berhalter should have close eyes on the roster, and there are few spots on the true first team 23-man squad up for grabs when everyone is healthy.

Defenders John Tolkin, Jalen Neal and Bryan Reynolds are among the top players 21 and under to keep an eye on.

Neal could compete for minutes at center back, especially while Miles Robinson recovers form a calf injury, while Reynolds and Tolkin are fighting for time on the outside.

Nineteen-year-old forward Cade Cowell turned heads at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup and could make an immediate impact on the USMNT forward line.

Morris is the only player on the USMNT roster with more than 10 international goals, so there is a massive need for the scoring to come from somewhere, and Cowell could provide that boost.

The USMNT's expectation is still to win the Gold Cup, but the task will be tougher with a weakened squad, which is why Jamaica could be dangerous.