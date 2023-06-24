Celtics' Brad Stevens Talks Marcus Smart Trade: 'Something We Felt Like We Had to Do'

Set Number: X161937 TK1

The Celtics made the shock decision to trade Marcus Smart earlier this week in a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porziņģis to Boston.

While it was a difficult decision for the Celtics to trade their longest-tenured player, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said it was a move the franchise had to make.

"As heart-wrenching as it was to part with Marcus, it was something we felt like we had to do," Stevens said, per The Athletic's Jay King.

The Celtics traded Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal that also involved the Washington Wizards. They received two first-round picks from Memphis and Porziņģis from Washington.

Smart was completely blindsided by the move, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

"A gut punch," one source told Himmelsbach. "Complete shock."

Another source added: "Marcus loves Boston. He thought he was going to retire there. He wanted to retire there."

Smart spent his entire nine-year career in Boston after the Celtics drafted him sixth overall in 2014 out of Oklahoma State. He was considered the heart and soul of the team and was an influential leader both on the court and in the locker room.

The 29-year-old helped the Celtics reach the playoffs in each of his nine seasons, including five Eastern Conference Finals appearances and a berth in the 2022 NBA Finals, where Boston fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Smart, who was named the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year, also had a solid 2022-23 campaign, averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 61 games while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from deep.

While the Celtics upgraded at the center position in Porziņģis, they now face questions at point guard.

Malcolm Brogdon figures to serve as the team's starting point guard in 2023-24, though that's if he's healthy enough to play. The 30-year-old suffered an elbow injury in the playoffs and could need surgery this summer.

After falling to the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics are hoping for the chance to contend for a championship next season and bring home their first title since 2008.