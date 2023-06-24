Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi's Former Barcelona Teammate, Signs Inter Miami Contract

LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

Lionel Messi will be joined by a familiar face at Inter Miami CF.

The club announced the signing of midfielder Sergio Busquets, who was a teammate of Messi's with Barcelona.

Busquets has been with Barcelona since 2008 and suited up for 481 La Liga games with the club, scoring 11 goals. This will be the first time in his senior career that he has played with a different club. He was a teammate of Messi's with Barcelona for 13 years.

Busquets, who is also a member of Spain's national team, is a close friend of Messi's and had announced that he would be leaving Barcelona in May. He was rumored to be mulling a move to Saudi Arabia, but mirrors the move from his former teammate in going to Miami.

Jordi Alba, another Barcelona teammate of Busquets and Messi, also is a potential target for Inter Miami, so the pipeline may not be dry just yet.

The 34-year-old's contract has not yet been disclosed, although the length is reportedly two-years. A debut for him has not been announced, but with Messi's reported debut being July 21st, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Busquets could be with him.

Inter Miami FC is currently 5-0-12 and in last place in MLS.