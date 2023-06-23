Melvin Gordon Says RB Is 'Literally the Worst Position' to Play in NFL: 'Get No Love'

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Melvin Gordon III has spent three months as a free agent, and there's no indication he's getting close to finding a new team with training camps set to start at the end of July.

Appearing on The Jim Rome Show, Gordon lamented the current state of things for running backs, saying it's "literally the worst position" because "we just don't get no love" from teams.

There are a number of high-profile running backs still available in free agency. The list includes Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette.

Cook spent most of the offseason being talked about as a potential trade target, but he wound up being released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 9. One reason it was difficult to find a trade partner is due to his contract.

While salaries for virtually every other position have significantly increased in recent years, running-back contracts have been devalued.

For instance, the franchise tag value for running backs in 2015 was $10.93 million. The tag value this offseason was $10.09 million. No other position has seen a decrease in tag value during that span.

Kicker/punter is currently the only position with a lower franchise-tag value at $5.4 million.

It's not a surprise to see teams pivot away from investing big money in running backs. A good coach and solid offensive line are capable of manufacturing a strong rushing attack without an elite player carrying the football.

Saquon Barkley finished fourth in the NFL in rushing yards last season, but the New York Giants haven't been in a rush to work out a long-term extension after giving him the franchise tag in March.

Miles Sanders ranked one spot behind Barkley on the NFL's rushing yards list in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles let him leave without much of a fight to sign a four-year, $25 million deal with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Instead, the Eagles filled in the position by trading for D'Andre Swift and signing Rashaad Penny. Their entire running-back room with six players is making $7.9 million against the cap in 2023.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has had more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage in each of the past two seasons and racked up 38 total touchdowns during that span. He requested a trade early in the offseason because he was unhappy with his contract.

Rather than work to give Ekeler the long-term deal he was seeking, the Chargers simply revised his contract to include $1.75 million in reachable incentives. He can still become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Gordon was the Broncos' primary starting running back for three seasons before being waived midway through the 2022 season after losing a fumble at the goal line in a Week 11 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Gordon to their practice squad for the remainder of the season. He didn't appear in a game for the team and became a free agent after the Super Bowl.