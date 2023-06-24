AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 23

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on June 23 in Chicago.

AEW and NJPW are preparing for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, so Friday's show was one of the last chances to sell the major storylines heading into this weekend.

The Owen Hart Cup Tournament continued this week with a match from the women's bracket when Anna Jay battled Skye Blue.

The show also included an eight-man tag match, Jack Perry vs. Douki and MJF's first appearance on Rampage.

Let's take a look at what happened on the final episode of Rampage before Sunday's Forbidden Door PPV.